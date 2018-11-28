Rachel Brosnahan Says Cast Of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Was Very Supportive After Aunt Kate Spade’s Death

The sudden death of fashion designer Kate Spade came as a shock to everyone including her niece Rachel Brosnahan.

Following Spade’s suicide in June, the production crew of Brosnahan’s hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was incredibly supportive in giving the actress time to grieve the passing of her beloved aunt. The show even shut production down for a bit so that Rachel had time to mourn the loss and not have to worry about work and for that, the actress says she is incredibly grateful, according to People.

“Every single person from top to bottom involved with the show, they were a family, and they absolutely rallied behind me, gave me all of the support and love and space and time that was needed to be with my family,” she said while adding that her late aunt “loved” the show.

As the Washington Post reported back in June, Kate Spade was tragically found dead by a housekeeper at her New York City apartment. The cause of death was later determined to be suicide by hanging and following her death, Kate’s husband Andy Spade revealed that Kate had battled demons, suffering from depression and anxiety for years. At the time of her death, the 55-year-0ld was also living separately from her husband as they were going through a rough patch in their marriage.

Shortly after Spade’s death, Rachel shared a touching post on Instagram to pay tribute to her aunt.

“Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with,” she wrote. “She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

Along with the touching post to remember Spade, Brosnahan also included a video that perfectly captured her aunt’s personality. In the video, Kate and her husband Andy are all smiles as they dance to a mariachi band. The actress’s post received a ton of attention from her Instagram followers with over 193,000 views in addition to upwards of 600 comments, many from fans who simply wanted to offer their condolences to the family.

And during her interview with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Brosnahan also shared a little bit about Season 2 of her hit show, saying that fans should expect “her character’s separate worlds to start coming together.”

This year, Brosnahan took home an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

