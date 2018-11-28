Samuel L. Jackson Calls Donald Trump A Hemorrhoid, Gets Hilarious Memes In Response

This week, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the federal government unless Congress authorizes an enormous budget of $5 billion to fund his building of the wall along the Mexican border. In response, actor Samuel L. Jackson took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the president’s erratic demands, with some unsavory insults hurled at Trump in the process.

“Why is that Hemorrhoid threatening to shut down the Government over a Wall budget? What happened to ‘and Mexico is gonna pay for it’??!!” he wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtags “#ineversaidthat” and “#yesthef**kyoudidmotherf**ker.”

As reported by ET Online, Jackson’s followers had plenty of memes in response to him, most of which included an image of the actor in one of his many films, particularly ones where he made use of that same expletive to insult people for their stupidity.

One fan suggested that Jackson should seriously consider running for president in the upcoming 2020 elections, as he would be able to “straighten this world out in a year,” and one man from Mexico responded to Jackson with “We ain’t paying for sh*t dawg, cheers from Mexico!” Another one suggested that Jackson’s hashtag #yesthef**kyoudidmotherf**cker” should be trending for its genius.

While most people seemed to agree with Jackson, someone was clearly less than impressed. Just a short while after his original tweet, Jackson shared another tweet with a screenshot of a notification that someone had reported his tweet. Fortunately, the actor was not bothered at all by this, captioning the image with “Hahahahahahahaha Hahahahahaha,ah ah ah….hahahahahahahaha, some Muthaf*kka tried it,ahhhhahahahaha.”

Another man pointed out that the name-calling would make no difference to Trump’s policies or his treatment of Mexicans and immigrants in general. “Elections have consequences, just ask him after January 1st,” he wrote.

For the most part, people responding to the tweet were too busy loving his “yesthef**kyoudidmotherf**ker” hashtag, hoping to contribute to it going viral over the social media platform. Others couldn’t stop laughing over Jackson’s used of the word hemorrhoid to describe Trump.

Jackson’s apparent loss of temper at the president came after Trump told Politico that security along the U.S.-Mexico border is “really needed,” and insisted that “I don’t do anything… just for political gain.” According to the site, the president is prepared to be petty enough to shut the government down if he doesn’t get his way with regards to funding for the wall.