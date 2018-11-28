‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Reboot Could Replace Captain Jack Sparrow With A Female Lead

Disney may end up going in an entirely new direction with their 'Pirates' franchise.

While Disney hasn’t come right out and said a whole lot of about it, the time of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise appears to have come to an end. Word is that the popular and successful movie series will get a reboot and start anew with another story. Along with that, Johnny Depp is out of the franchise and there is now speculation that the top spot in the new movie will be taken by a female lead.

Just last month, it was reported that Disney wanted to give new life to their Pirates of the Caribbean movies by giving them the reboot treatment. As reported by Inquisitr, that obviously meant Johnny Depp had played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow for the very last time with Dead Men Tell No Tales.

There hasn’t been a lot of information that has come forth for the reboot as of yet, but rumors are starting to swirl and big changes may be on the way. According to Hybrid News, Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) may end up being replaced in Pirates of the Caribbean by a female lead.

If that truly is the direction Disney chooses to go in, they do have the perfect character to step into the lead role. Earlier this year, the Disney Parks introduced a change to their iconic attraction and it included a new female pirate by the name of Redd.

Ahoy! Keep an eye out for Redd, the fierce and mysterious pirate who will be sailing into @Disneyland park on Friday, June 8! https://t.co/SMuHGQZwLn pic.twitter.com/yOLoJKD0eu — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 4, 2018

There was a scene in the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction which showcased an auction of women to other pirates, but it has since been changed. The famous redhead in the scene has been turned into a pirate named Redd who leads an auction of stolen goods from around the town.

In the summer, Redd made her in-park and out-of-attraction debut at Disneyland Park to meet guests in New Orleans Square. As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, she ventures around the area near her attraction and interacts with guests who are fortunate enough to find her.

As of this time, she is only in California and hasn’t made it as a real character to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Danny Cox

An exact storyline for a new Pirates of the Caribbean film has not yet been completed, but a script is being written by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The Walt Disney Company has not confirmed a reboot or brand new story for Pirates of the Caribbean movies franchise. They haven’t even commented on if there will ever be another film from the famous Disney Parks’ attraction. If there is one, though, speculation has Johnny Depp out as Captain Jack Sparrow and a female lead, possibly Redd, taking over the helm of the ship.