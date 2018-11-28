‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Colton Underwood Reportedly Pulls A ‘Bachelorette’ Move In Season 23 Finale

Did the former NFL star find love in record time?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Colton Underwood found love, and he reportedly did it his way. On his RealitySteve.com blog, spoiler king Reality Steve Carbone dished the dirt on the ending to the upcoming 23rd season of the ABC reality show, describing the finale as “something we’ve never seen happen on The Bachelor before.” And based on what he uncovered, the finale will be unlike any previous Bachelor ending. But it followed a pattern that has played out multiple times on The Bachelorette.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Reality Steve reported that Colton’s final four women were Hannah Godwin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tayshia Adams, and Cassie Randolph. Caelynn was eliminated in a rose ceremony in Los Angeles before the final three women then headed to Portugal for the overnight fantasy suite dates with Colton.

But according to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Colton Underwood was one and done with the fantasy suites dates. After spending the night with Cassie Randolph in the fantasy suite, Underwood, who has been vocal about his virginity, reportedly decided to send the other two women home and proposed to Cassie without having an on-camera final rose ceremony with Hannah or Tayshia. Production on the ABC dating show reportedly even wrapped early.

While this has never been done before on The Bachelor, similar scenarios have played out on The Bachelorette multiple times.

In fact, final rose ceremonies were skipped in five of the 14 Bachelorette seasons dating all the way back to Ali Fedotowsky’s season in 2010. In what was perceived as a shocking ending at the time, Fedotowsky famously let runner-up Chris Lambton go early because she didn’t want to put him through an embarrassing final rose ceremony and rejected proposal when she knew she was in love with Roberto Martinez.

In addition, Emily Maynard (The Bachelorette Season 8) sent Arie Luyendyk Jr. home without the usual final rose ceremony, instead choosing Jef Holm for a short-lived relationship.

In season 9, Desiree Hartsock followed suit, sending let Drew Kenney home sans a rose ceremony and going on to marry Chris Siegfried. The still-married couple currently has one child together and another on the way.

At the end of season 10, Andi Dorfman let Nick Viall go after spending the night with him in the fantasy suite, later showing up at his hotel room to tell him she didn’t feel right about their relationship. While Andi spared Nick the heartbreak of a final rose ceremony, he later called her out for “making love” with him in the fantasy suite when she knew she was going to pick Josh Murray as her final man.

And finally, in 2017, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay skipped the final rose ceremony, too, abruptly ending things with a non-commital Peter Kraus before riding off into the sunset with now-fiancee Bryan Abasolo.

As for Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season, it sounds like one fantasy suite date was more than enough for him, and even that was probably more about shut-eye than anything else. Ahead of his Bachelor journey, Underwood was asked by TMZ what he planned to do in the fantasy suite, and the ABC star vowed to keep things clean.

“Strawberries, whipped cream…and actually eat them” Underwood said. “We’re gonna keep it PG, we’re just gonna have some fun and hang out. We’re actually gonna eat the strawberries and whipped cream.”

Check out the trailer to Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor below.

Colton Underwood’ season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 7 on ABC.