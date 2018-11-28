Halsey Flaunts Flat Tummy And Cleavage In Skin Tight Yellow Ensemble

The singer looked incredible in the bright, bold look.

Pop star and Billboard Top 100 hit writer Halsey has an amazing set of pipes on her, and an equally amazing body. A body that she’s never afraid to show off in some unique, and often times skin-baring, outfits.

Whether she’s dressing up for a performance, for a day in the studio, or for some relaxation by the pool — the “Without Me” singer always comes dressed to impress. She also frequently shares a glimpse of her outfits — or lack-thereof — to her Instagram account.

The musician shared a snapshot yesterday to her 10.1 million followers on the social media platform, and she certainly didn’t disappoint. In the sexy shot, Halsey donned a bold all-yellow two-piece ensemble, one featuring a pair of skin tight leather pants that hugged her curves in all the right ways. She paired the bottoms with an over-sized cropped jacket of the same color, underneath of which she wore a skimpy black bandeau. The outfit put an ample amount of cleavage on display, as well as her enviable washboard abs.

Halsey paired the outfit with a set of black and white striped stiletto sock booties that featured a silver-toed tip. She accessorized with a pair of silver chain statement earrings and a cross necklace. The sexy mirror selfie captured the singer looking off in the distance, and sticking her tongue out in a playful way.

She also included a second photo in the post, one of David Bowie wearing a similar all-yellow outfit, and dubbed in the caption that he was “today’s inspo” for her eye-catching clothing choice. People were clearly a fan of the lemon colored ensemble, as the photo amassed an incredible 709,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Halsey has been having an incredible few months, performing at a number of events — including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and Saturday Night Live. Her newest single “Without Me” has also done extremely well, spending seven weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, where it currently sits at No. 4.

Not only has the singer had a lot of attention focused on her career, but there’s been a considerable amount of spotlight shed on her personal life as well. She and on-again off-again boyfriend G-Eazy ended their one year relationship earlier this year — in September — and now Halsey has been romantically linked to a number of people, including fellow musician John Mayer.

Rumors about the relationship between Halsey and Mayer started swirling a few weeks ago, and was further fueled recently when, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mayer left an extremely flirty comment on one of the singer’s earlier Instagram posts.