Jaden Smith Goes Naked On Instagram After Claiming Tyler, The Creator Is His Boyfriend

Jaden Smith is making headlines yet again as he took to social media this week to share a photo of himself naked.

According to a Nov. 28 report by Just Jared, Jaden Smith took to his Instagram account to post a photograph of himself wearing nothing but some jewelry. In the sexy snapshot, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, is seen taking a selfie in the mirror with no clothes on.

Jaden’s hair is dyed blonde, and he wears multiple bracelets on both of his wrists, as well as chains around his neck. It seems that the setting for Smith’s racy photo is the bathroom, as a shower door is seen to his left, and a sink to his right.

Jaden’s toned chest and six pack abs are on full display in the photo, which he took with his iPhone, which sports a red and black case, in his hand. Smith looks away from the camera in the snapshot as he’s checking the photo on his phone as he snaps the picture.

In the caption of the photo, Jaden claims that he’s a bit suspicious, or “sus,” for posting the naked photo, and then reveals that he may be “going far with the album promo.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jaden Smith’s racy Instagram photo comes just days after he shocked fans by claiming that rapper Tyler, the Creator was his boyfriend.

Smith first announced the news on stage during a performance, where he told the crowd that he loves Tyler, the Creator, and that the two have actually been dating.

“And I wanna tell you guys something, I wanna tell you, Tyler doesn’t wanna say, but Tyler is my mother f**king boyfriend,” he said, pointing and smiling at Tyler. “And he’s been my mother f**king boyfriend my whole f**king life,” Smith added.

Later, Tyler took to Twitter to comment on Jaden’s words, calling him “crazy,” keeping fans confused on the entire situation. This week, Smith doubled down on his comments, revealing that Tyler is, in fact, his boyfriend.

“I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend, and that’s true. So, just so you know,” Jaden stated.

In the past, Jaden Smith has been open about his gender, and has often been seen wearing skirts or dresses. However, he’s never officially confirmed any sort of sexual orientation. In addition, Tyler, the Creator has also been at the center of speculation about his sexual orientation.