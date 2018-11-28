Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Reportedly Happening This Weekend, Per ‘Hindustan Times’

The wedding is set for December 1, a source close to the couple says.

Pop singer Nick Jonas and his fiancee, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, have spent the past week in India attending a few pre-wedding celebrations. The couple has not confirmed when they will be married, but a source close to the couple claims that the date is set for December 1, the Hindustan Times reported.

“It will be an intimate wedding, with the bride and groom dressed in their traditional finery, to be attended by close family and friends. The Delhi reception will happen three days later, followed by another reception in Mumbai. Guests will start arriving from November 29 at Umaid Bhawan,” the source said.

The wedding, which will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, will be followed by the haldi post-wedding ceremony on December 2, the source continued.

Jonas and Chopra’s pre-wedding rituals already began on Wednesday. The two were seen dressed in traditional Indian garb for a puja ceremony — a tradition meant to show reverence through prayers, songs, and rituals — at Chopra’s mother’s home, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jonas, 26, wore a pale pink kurta and light pants, while Chopra, 36, wore a pastel blue, floral embroidered kurta paired with a dupatta shawl. The looks were complete with coordinating sunglasses.

Jonas and Chopra will be wed in India in front of their closest friends and family, including Jonas’ brother, Joe — and his fiancee, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, whom Chopra is also very close with. Their nuptials will primarily follow Indian traditions, but a Christian ceremony is also reportedly set to occur on December 3.

“Nick understands how important it is to Priyanka to stay true to her background, and wants her to have the best wedding day,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Since the beginning of their relationship, the two have made it clear that they didn’t want to take things slow. Jonas asked Chopra to marry him two months after they started dating, and the couple declared that they were in love and saw no appeal in waiting for the wedding.

The couple gathered with friends and family in Mumbai on Monday for a dinner party at a restaurant serving Australian cuisine — commemorating the night with a happy group photo. Last week, Chopra and Jonas also celebrated Thanksgiving in Delhi with Chopra’s family, according to Refinery29.

Aside from all the celebrations and ceremonies, general preparations for the wedding seem to be in full swing. While Chopra’s mother reportedly visited the venue earlier this week to check in, Chopra picked up her wedding shoes. The bride-to-be recently posted an Instagram Story of the shoes, which come from Jimmy Choo in Paris.

“It’s all happening,” Chopra wrote in the caption.