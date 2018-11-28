Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

In a game that could determine who advances to the UEFA Champions League knockout phase, French champs Paris Saint-Germain host last season's UCL runners-up Liverpool.

In the tightest group of the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League, per Sky Sports, Liverpool know that a win over French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday will put the Reds through the knockout phase of the competition. But in what will be only the fourth-ever meeting of the two sides, Liverpool who defeated PSG at Anfield in September — the only defeat that the Ligue 1 leaders have suffered this season in any competition, per Sky — face an uphill battle after struggling on the road in Europe for three years under Manager Jurgen Klopp. But the English side will get a chance to prove themselves in Paris, in the game that will live stream from Parc des Princes.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool UEFA Champions League Group C showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at 48,000-seat Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on Wednesday, November 28. Fans in England and the other nations of the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, Over in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Rouge-et-Bleu vs. Reds match kicks off at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, November 29.

Liverpool during Klopp’s tenure remain unbeaten, and dominant, at home in European play, according to The Liverpool Echo, winning 12 of 15 games at Anfield, with three matches drawn. But away from home under Klopp, the Reds have come out on the winning end just five times in 17 attempts — and one of those victories came in Manchester.

One ray of hope for Liverpool comes from the possibility that they may be facing a weakened PSG side in Paris, according to the BBC. Superstars Neymar and Kylina Mbappe both suffered injuries while on international duty last week — but have returned to training and may be fit to see action on Wednesday.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has hailed Liverpool’s attack as Europe’s best — snubbing his own superstar-laden offense. Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images

To watch the crucial Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool UEFA Champions League Group C matchup live stream online from Paris’s Parc des Princes, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW or download the Univision app to view the match on mobile devices. Univision NOW also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the PSG vs. Liverpool showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively — and for those who prefer an English-language stream Premier League second-place side by accessing the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will offer the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the Champions League match stream live for free — with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required — by signing up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV, or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Group C battle live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in France, RMC Sport will stream the Champions League group stage clash. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed via Facebook Live. An extensive list of live stream sources around the globe is available on LiveSoccerTV.

An audio-only live stream of Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool will be carried by BBC Radio 5, and may be accessed by TuneIn Radio online.