Bill And Hillary Clinton Face Half-Empty Arena On First Stop Of Paid Speaking Tour

Bill and Hillary Clinton bashed Trump and also apologized for his actions at Tuesday night's first speaking tour stop.

All the hoopla around Bill and Hillary Clinton taking to the road to bring their message to the masses didn’t help push the ticket sales. Or at least that’s what it looked like on Tuesday night when the Clintons kicked off their tour with their first speaking engagement. Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning reported a half-empty arena as Bill and Hillary took the stage on Tuesday night.

So what did the power-couple have to say? They were very down on Trump, to put it mildly. Besides Hillary’s short coughing spell, most of the night was dedicated to their perception of Trump’s leadership.

The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto was the scene of the very first Evening with the Clintons event. With a quick glance around the arena, it was very evident to reporters that this speaking engagement was far from a sell-out affair.

Just an hour before the event was due to kick off, you could get a ticket for less than what a gallon of ice cream costs today in many states. For $6.55, you could have your pick of one of the many empty seats to hear what the Clintons had to say.

Seats for this event sat empty on both the upper and lower levels of the arena, as well as on the ground floor, where the tickets came with a heftier price.

Ironically, Bill Clinton offered some thoughts on morals when it comes to President Trump. According to the Daily Mail, Bill believes that the “US had compromised its moral leadership in the world under Trump.”

Bill Clinton also took it upon himself to apologize for Trump’s clash with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. That occurred during Trudeau’s last trip to the U.S. This set off a trade clash but as Trump predicted, it also ended in a compromise that benefited the U.S. when a deal was reached with both Canada and Mexico.

Bill and Hillary Clinton Speak to Hundreds of Empty Seats in Toronto on First Night of Tour https://t.co/jXbtHY7MwS via @gatewaypundit — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) November 28, 2018

Bill Clinton described his perception of Trump’s actions to the Canadian audience. He said:

“All the rhetoric was just for consumption, it was just rhetoric. And we did some real damage I’m afraid to our relationship and if we did I ask for your forbearance because we do love you, most of us, in America.”

Hillary Clinton also offered her fair share of Trump condemning along with her husband. At one point after they talked about what they thought of Trump’s administration for a while, Hillary perked up.

She then told the crowd that the U.S. now has a president who values his gut over some of the smartest brains in the country. She also added, “Literally you can’t make this stuff up.”

Bill and Hillary went to Canada to prove they will do anything for money…too bad it was a flop! https://t.co/dhRxGJObiY — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 28, 2018

She also made some serious accusations about Trump. Hillary said, “We have a president who is the part of the cover-up as to what happened in that consulate or embassy when Mr. Khashoggi was murdered.” Some of Hillary’s strongest language against Trump was said around the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul of Jamal Khashoggi.

It looks like Bill and Hillary Clinton are not filling the arenas to the rafters anymore. The “Bill and Hillary Show,” as the Daily Mail deemed last night’s performance, didn’t pull in the masses as they might have in years gone by.