Selena Gomez Opens Up About Body Image Issues: ‘I Get Really Insecure Sometimes’

While she is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood, that doesn’t stop Selena Gomez from being human.

Like most people, Selena says that she struggles with body image issues and insecurities in her everyday life. Recently, the songstress chatted with Elle while promoting her upcoming SGxPUMA campaign. During the very candid interview, Gomez got real about body image and how she often feels insecure in her own skin.

“I get really insecure sometimes, I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in,” Gomez dished. “My assistant, she’ll wear workout clothes everyday. But she doesn’t work out. It’s just become a lifestyle, and she loves it. She loves how she feels and she loves how she wears it, and I mean, that’s what I want everybody to feel. She’s inspired me a lot too.”

But the actress also shared that her new collection, which is called Strong Girl, is aimed to make women feel “strong inside out.” While the 26-year-old says that she loves her career which includes both signing and acting, she says that the main reason that she enjoys being a celebrity is the fact that she is able to use her platform for good and encourage females.

Gomez also made a point to say that she is in no way perfect and she messes up all the time. But she just wants to be honest with her fans and let them know that they should just try their best at everything even though it’s hard. At the end of the day, she just wants to let her fans know that they are not alone and she’s right there with them.

“I think it’s important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves. And too much today you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it’s important—I want to remind girls that they’re perfectly strong the way they are.”

In the campaign, Gomez poses alongside her friends for photos and also makes mention of how beautiful it is that all of them are different sizes and different body types. She shares that this is one of the things that helped her to design the line, by understanding how certain people dress and how clothes fit them. But perhaps the coolest part of Gomez’s new line is the fact that each of the pieces have hidden messages, something that Selena says she does in each one of her collabs to make it her own.

Some pieces from Selena’s line are available on the Puma website.