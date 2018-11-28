Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage & Toned Abs In New Instagram Posts

Emily Ratajkowski has waved goodbye to Madrid in the best way possible: by posting a few sexy snaps of herself on Instagram to let her fans know she had a blast in the Spanish capital last week.

The brunette bombshell took to her social media page to post a vintage-looking picture of her trip to Madrid, in which she’s seen wearing a plunging sleeveless dress that shows off her world-famous cleavage. Emily is seen striking a semi-shy pose, folding her arms as she looks straight into the camera and puts on her signature pouty face.

The model is wearing a pretty patterned orange dress with black and white details, as she wears her dark locks loose and appears to be using minimal makeup. She completed the look with a couple of necklaces, which drew even more attention to her busty assets. In the caption, Emrata thanked her Spanish fans for the wonderful time she spent in Madrid.

Moreover, the Gone Girl actress also took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of herself, this time rocking a much warmer ensemble as she returned to New York City. For her visit to the Levis store in Times Square, Emily donned a full denim outfit, consisting of a pair of high-waist jeans and a denim jacket, that she wore over a white crop top. She complemented the look with a golden necklace and bracelet, and added a splash of color to the look with a red belt.

While she posed for the mirror selfie, the 27-year-old showed off her toned abs and curvy derriere, which her fans have grown accustomed to by now. She captioned the picture “thanks for having me @levis,” and added the hashtag #liveinlevis.

Emily is clearly confident about her looks, and as reported by the Daily Telegraph, she was quick to slam the online trolls who criticized her for wearing a similar white crop top without a bra underneath to an October protest against Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh. She was arrested at the event, alongside friend and actress Amy Schumer.

At the time, the model took a clever jab at her haters by posting a picture of herself at the protest on Twitter, in which she’s seen holding a sign that read, “Respect Female Existence Or Expect Our Resistance.”

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” she stated.