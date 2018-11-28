Jennifer Aniston Using Therapy To Get Over Justin Theroux Divorce, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Jennifer Aniston is said to be doing very well in the months following her shocking split from Justin Theroux. The former Friends star is reportedly living life to the fullest following the divorce.

According to a No. 28 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Jennifer Aniston has moved on from her split with Justin Theroux, and is happy and healthy as she moves forward with her life.

“She’s doing her thing exactly the way she wants to do it and really enjoying life,” an insider revealed, adding that Aniston “believes that whatever her path is, it will present itself the way it should,” and that she’s “all about taking care of herself.”

The source also goes on to reveal that Jennifer has used therapy to help her move on from her divorce from Justin. Earlier this year, the actress opened up about her divorce as well as the endless pregnancy rumors and speculation surrounding her personal life.

“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally,” Jen stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Aniston has been dodging rumors of a reunion with her first husband, Brad Pitt, ever since her split with Justin Theroux, and Brad’s divorce drama with Angelina Jolie.

However, sources told Hollywood Life that Jen has “zero interest” at dating at this moment, and certainly has no intention of rekindling her romance with Brad Pitt.

The rumors began when reports that Pitt had a been a source of constant conflict in Aniston’s relationship with Theroux surfaced online. One report even claimed that Justin became very upset upon finding souvenirs from Jennifer’s marriage to Brad hidden away at their home.

Other tabloid rumors claimed that Justin may have cheated on Jen with other women, or that having children was a driving force behind the couple’s split.

It seems that Jennifer has perfected the art of living as a single woman in the modern world. She did it after her divorce from Brad, and she’s doing it again now that she and Justin have split.

Jennifer Aniston has always seemed to live by her own set of rules and standards, and doesn’t let the stereotypes of society dictate the way she lives her life.