‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson’s Son-In-Law Ryan Culberson Shades Her On Instagram During ‘Dirty John’

Vicki Gunvalson was blasted for her past romance with Brooks Ayers.

Vicki Gunvalson’s past relationship with Brooks Ayers has been compared to the storyline of one of Bravo TV’s new shows, Dirty John.

As the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member continues to feud on Instagram with her co-star and former friend, Kelly Dodd, she may also be at odds with her son-in-law for a second time. Her son-in-law threw shade her way during the recent premiere of Dirty John.

Following a feud with Ryan Culberson months ago — in which he accused Gunvalson of ignoring many calls from her grandsons — Culberson, the husband of Briana DeJesus, called out Gunvalson on Instagram for her years-long romance with Ayers.

“Watching a show that hits a little too close to home #dirtyjohn, right @vickigunvalson?” Culberson asked, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on November 27.

According to the outlet, Gunvalson recently spoke out about the similarities in her story to the Dirty John series, revealing she “100%” sees how her time with Ayers compares to the relationship seen on the show.

“This is totally me. My daughter was adamant that this guy was a bad guy. And I was like ‘He wants to make love to me four times a day. He’s filling up my love tank. He says I’m beautiful,'” Gunvalson explained. “It’s really sad. When you’re in it you can’t listen to other people because he was chirping in my ear ‘they’re the enemy. Your daughter just doesn’t want you happy.’ Like all this mixture of chaos.”

Although Brooks Ayers never killed anyone, like the character in Dirty John, he lied about his cancer diagnosis and reportedly stole a substantial amount of money from Vicki Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson has had issues with Ryan Culberson in the past — but these days, they appear to be getting along just fine. In fact, the shade he threw her way in regard to her relationship with Brooks Ayers was likely all in good fun. After all, they were seen enjoying a visit to a brewery in Burlington, North Carolina, around the time that Culberson’s post was shared.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may know, Gunvalson’s daughter — and her daughter’s husband — moved to North Carolina with their two sons at the end of last year. They had previously lived in their former home in Orange County.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.