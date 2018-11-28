Khloe Kardashian Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With Latest Instagram Photos

Khloe Kardashian is sparking plastic surgery rumors with her latest batch of Instagram photos.

According to a November 28 report by Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardahian’s most recent social media posts have seemed a bit different to her loyal fans, and while some believe that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may be over-editing the pictures, others think that the new mom might have went under the knife to get some work done.

According to Dr. Norman Rowe, a board certified plastic surgeon who has not treated Kardashian, it seems that the reality star has had her face surgically altered at some point over the past year.

“Khloe’s new look is more than the result of expert photo editing. Khloe has had a rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and a surgical brow lift or a Botox brow lift within the past year,” the doctor says.

“I can tell that she has gotten a rhinoplasty because the position of her nose has completely changed as have the positions of her cheeks and brows. I have absolutely seen an increase in patients getting procedures because of social media because people are comparing and analyzing themselves to Photoshopped versions of themselves and others more than ever,” Dr. Rowe added.

In the past, Khloe Kardashian has admitted that she has considered having a nose job in the past, and that it is something that she thinks about doing all the time.

“One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it every day. But I’m scared so now, it’s all about the contour,” Kardashian previously said of going under the knife to have her nose done.

As many fans already know, Khloe’s famous family is no stranger to plastic surgery. Kourtney Kardashian has admitted to having her breasts augmented, while Kris Jenner has had her breasts done, as well as multiple face lifts. Kim has stayed quiet about her plastic surgery experiences, but many fans believe she has also had some work done in the past.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe’s plastic surgery rumors sparked after she was seen snuggling up to boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and daughter True, in recent family photos.

Later, after she posted a series of photos to Instagram this week, fans really noticed a difference in the way her face looks — and began to wonder if it was more than just a good filter.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!