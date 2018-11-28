Kim Kardashian Flaunts Major Cleavage In Racy New Photo

Kim Kardashian is showing off her famous curves yet again. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently posted a racy photo of herself on social media, and fans are going wild.

On Wednesday, November 28, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself to her Instagram account, and she let it all hang out. In the sexy snapshot, the mother-of-three is seen sitting on the floor of a closet while wearing a very skimpy sheer green dress.

The dress is extremely low cut, which shows off Kim’s ample cleavage and toned tummy. Kim’s tanned legs are also on full display in the photograph, which — judging from the caption — was taken while the reality star was busy doing fittings for different clothing items.

Kim wears minimal makeup in the post, but can be seen with a natural eye color and nude lip shade. She has her long dark hair parted down the middle, styled in loose, natural waves that fall down her back and over her bust.

Kardashian is completely barefoot in the photo. She stares at the camera while wearing the long, flowing gown. Kim tagged designer Virgil Abloh, as well as his website, Off-White, in the photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s image and fashion choices have always been a big part of her brand, and part of who she is. Recently, it was reported that Kim’s husband, rapper Kanye West, wanted to make a huge change to his look. His wife put her foot down on his shocking new plans.

In Touch Weekly reports that Kanye was planning to get a face tattoo, but that Kim vetoed the idea rather quickly. Sources claim that West wanted to ink the initials of his mother, Donda, as well as those of his three children — North, Saint, and Chicago — on his forehead, but that Kardashian forbid him to do so.

“He wants to get two small tattoos on his face. Kanye’s come up with some crazy ideas, but this might be his stupidest one yet. He wanted to get the initials of his late mother, Donda, and his three kids on his forehead. Everyone started talking that if Kanye would have said he was tattooing Kim’s name on his face, she might have let him,” a source told the outlet.

