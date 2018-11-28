New Orleans Saints And Dallas Cowboys Getting Very Heated Ahead Of Thursday Night’s Game – Warnings Exchanged

It's not one of the greatest old-school rivalries, but there is a lot behind it.

The New Orleans Saints have proven to be the team to beat in the NFC and are the hottest team in the NFL right now. While other teams may have better records, the Dallas Cowboys are also looking great with a three-game win streak that has them sitting on top of the NFC East. On Thursday night, the two teams will clash in Dallas and the heat has been turned up as players from both sides are getting chippy already.

New Orleans is also riding a big win streak as they have won 10 in a row after losing their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of the biggest reasons for their success has been the great play of wide receiver Michael Thomas who isn’t afraid to flex his muscles and talk a little on social media.

Still, the Saints have plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball, and a lot of them are undrafted free agents. One of the team’s biggest strengths, though, is the offensive line which has opened holes for the run game and kept Drew Brees off the ground the majority of the season.

The offensive line of the Saints has received a lot of praise this season, but the defensive line of the Dallas Cowboys is not too shabby. As reported by ESPN, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence wants the world to know that the Saints aren’t just going to run all over the Cowboys.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Lawrence, who leads Dallas with 8.5 sacks this season, was asked about the match-up between the Saints O-line and the D-line of the Cowboys, and he didn’t hold back anything.

“They’re going to have to match our intensity. S—, for 60 minutes straight. If you hit a m—–f—– in the mouth and then they ain’t doing what they’re regularly doing, putting up 50 points, they start to get a little distressed. Now you got them where you want them at, and then you f—ing choke their a– out.”

While Lawrence knows that the Cowboys are a strong team too, he wasn’t completely coming down on the Saints. At one point, he compared them to a “Madden team” with the way New Orleans is putting up points and getting everyone on the offense involved.

His words didn’t go unnoticed, though, and Saints receiver Michael Thomas decided to respond before Thursday night’s game.

If they trying to send a message, we not going to receive it ????????‍♂️ — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 27, 2018

Don’t bite off more then you can chew. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 27, 2018

This past week on Thanksgiving night, the Atlanta Falcons figured out a way to stymie Michael Thomas’ huge season as they held him to 38 yards on four receptions and no touchdowns. It didn’t seem to matter as Drew Brees found Dan Arnold, Tommylee Lewis, Austin Carr, and Keith Kirkwood for scores.

This year’s New Orleans Saints’ squad is very dangerous and has weapons all over the place, and everyone knows it.

No, DeMarcus Lawrence, just no. They're already explosive enough without provoking them. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 27, 2018

It was expected that the New Orleans Saints would compete for a playoff spot this season, but there aren’t many who saw them being this good. With a 10-game win streak on the line, the Saints are looking to extend that when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Guys like DeMarcus Lawrence have every right to be confident in their abilities and team, but poking the semi-sleeping giant may not be a good idea.