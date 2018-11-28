‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Angers Fans On Twitter With Baby Girl Announcement

Kailyn Lowry's Twitter followers aren't happy.

Kailyn Lowry made an odd announcement on Twitter this week.

After proclaiming plans to have a fourth child, who she hoped would be a baby girl, the Teen Mom 2 cast member shared what she deemed to be a “bombshell announcement.”

“A baby girl is on the way,” the message, which Lowry reacted to with a heart emoji, read.

As soon as the post was shared, many fans began sending the reality star congratulatory messages about her first daughter while others criticized Lowry for allegedly adding a fourth baby daddy to her family.

Then, after fans realized that the announcement was actually not about Lowry, but one of her female family members, the Teen Mom 2 star’s online audience became upset.

“And then you wonder how rumors get started! Nice that you have to click through to the VERY LAST PAGE to find out it’s Kail’s SISTER who is having the baby!” one fans noted.

Others slammed Lowry for sharing “click bait” articles after slamming her co-star, Jenelle Evans, for doing the same.

Kailyn Lowry has been sharing plenty of links on her Twitter page in regard to her life and the life of her co-stars over the past several months and also shared her baby girl announcement on Instagram, encouraging her fans and followers to click the link in her bio.

Earlier this year, Kailyn Lowry confirmed her plans to have at least one more child on her podcast series.

“I want more kids. It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want more,” she said during an episode of Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, via a report from In Touch Weekly magazine.

“My fear, if I get pregnant or adopt, my fear is that one day I’m going to be with someone in a committed relationship hopefully for life and if I have all these kids from all these different places, someone is going to be like, ‘What the f*ck? Why would I get involved with you with all these children?'” she admitted. “So I guess I should wait — I’m only 26 — so I guess I should kind of wait it out and see what the future holds. But I do want another [kid].”

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, don’t miss the return of Teen Mom 2. The new season is expected to air early next year but a premiere date has not yet been set.