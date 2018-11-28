Will Smith’s Son, Trey, Calls Bonus Mom Jada Pinkett Smith An ‘Angel’

The eldest son of the 'Aladdin' star is grateful for his "first responders.'

Will Smith’s oldest son, Trey, has traditionally shied away from the spotlight. But the eldest son of the Aladdin star is now speaking out on his love for his family and his unconventional upbringing.

Will Smith recently posted a moving tribute to his son Trey while attending the F1 race in Abu Dhabi, admitting that their relationship was not always easy. Smith revealed that while his son felt abandoned by him, the 26-year-old now calls him his “best friend.” The actor expressed gratitude for the close relationship he now has with his son, as previously shared by the Inquisitr.

But Trey Smith is grateful as well, and not just for his famous dad and his mom, Sheree Zampino, whom the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star was married to from 1992 to 1995. In a series of new social media posts, Trey reflected on his parents’ divorce when he was just a baby, and how he bonded with his dad’s second wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and half-siblings Jaden and Willow.

In a sweet Instagram post, Trey captioned a photo of his mom, Sheree, and stepmom, Jada, from an episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. Trey called the two women his “first responders” and revealed they worked together to make him the strong man that he is today. Trey also described Jada as one of his two “angels.”

“At my table, sits my two FIRST RESPONDERS. These two beautiful WOMEN @jadapinkettsmith and @shereezampino redefined strength for me. At times when I thought the flames of uncertainty and doubt might consume me, I realize that God has always had bigger plans for me…They’re always running toward the flames in spite of themselves or their safety. He sent not one but TWO ANGELS. For that, I am forever grateful.”

The family has clearly come a long way since 1995 when Jada began dating Will while he was still technically married to Sheree. It should be noted that Trey’s mom, Sheree, is the one who wanted to divorce and the two were no longer a couple when he began romancing the A Different World star.

During the Red Table Talk sitdown, Sheree recalled her past drama with Jada, saying they once had “fighting words” over the phone when she called to talk to Trey when he was at his dad’s house.

“I called back and happened to say, ‘B*tch, you living in the house I picked out!'” Sheree told Jada, per The Blast. And Jada Pinkett Smith fired back with: “It’s my house now.”

Two decades later, the once broken family is together once again, and as seen by both Will and Trey’s posts, the love is stronger than ever.