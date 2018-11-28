Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reportedly Planning To Release X-Rated Christmas Card

Every Christmas, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan release an annual Christmas card and a string of photos from their big photo shoot. But apparently, things are going to be a bit different this year. According to Radar Online, Kim and Kanye are taking creativity to new heights by putting their personal spin on this year’s Christmas card. Instead of just the creatively themed, customary family photos, Kim and Kanye are reportedly planning to release an X-rated Christmas card.

It has been reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s “Merry XXX-Mas” card is in the works. An insider recently shared details with the publication. “They’re obsessed with being this raunchy couple that pushes the envelope,” said an insider.

The insider has also revealed the inspiration behind Kim and Kanye’s X-rated Christmas card. “They’re aiming to really push the envelope this time around, and are even considering a version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous ‘spooning’ shoot, with Kim going fully nude, too,” the insider revealed. “Whatever they decide, it’ll be super-sexy and they’ll ensure it goes viral on social media.”

The Kim and Kanye’s X-rated Christmas card will likely come as a surprise for Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans because its the exact opposite of what Kim recently said about her sexy photos on social media.

Ironically, the latest news follows previous reports about Kanye West’s alleged disdain for his wife’s risque social media posts. When Kim Kardashian recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed her husband isn’t too fond of the sultry, sexy selfies she likes to share on social media. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Kim explained how her husband reacts the social media posts. While Kanye used to be Kim Kardashian’s biggest social media fan prior to their marriage, he now prefers she tone it down.

“And you can get in trouble with your husband over too many photos,” Kim admitted. Ellen replied, “I was gonna ask if Kanye if that bothers him?” to which Kim responded, “Yeah, it does. Yeah it does. It’s like half and half. He always wants me to be me and feel confident, but it also bothers him.”

Kim Kardashian admitted that she does make an effort to Kanye’s concerns into consideration, however, old habits die hard. The latest rumor about Kim and Kanye’s X-rated Christmas card has yet to be confirmed or denied.