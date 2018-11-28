Sommer Ray Posts Sexy Workout Video Flaunting Rounded Backside Wearing Just A Sports Bra And Spandex Shorts

Sommer Ray is not your average Instagram model. Rising to fame in 2015, the model currently has 19.4 million followers. Unlike most social media models, she has avoided cosmetic surgery, achieving her stunning figure through a healthy diet and exercise, revealed Forbes. The model enjoys posting photos showing off her sexy curves and sculpted backside, often times wearing just a thong bikini.

Her most recent post features a fitness video in which Sommer gets down to work on her legs in her home gym. The model is dressed in a white sports bra lined with a black elastic at the bottom and yellow, white, and black camouflage spandex shorts that she’s pulled up over her belly button, revealing her muscular booty. She has her dark brown hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head and wears gold hoop earrings to complete the look.

In the video, Sommer flaunts her body for the camera, making sure to give her followers a glimpse of her busty cleavage before bending over with her back to the camera to show off her taut backside.

At the end of the video, the model picks up a pink resistance band while shooting a tired look to the camera before getting to work doing squats with the elastic band pulled up over her shoulders. She has her body turned sideways, showing off her perfect form. Before switching off the recording, Sommer bends down in front of the camera, shaking her head in time to the music playing in the background and giving her followers a big, triumphant smile.

Sommer captioned the post with a description telling her followers that she likes to warm up and finish her leg day with the workout she’s performing in the video. She also tells her fans that her outfit comes from her personal activewear clothing line and includes a mention to the shop’s Instagram page.

The video received almost four million likes in just one day, while thousands of followers left comments complimenting her on her sexy figure and inspiring video.

One fan left her a message acknowledging how hard she works to achieve her figure.

“All girls envy your body, but no one sees the pain that’s involved. Keep strong!”

Another Instagram user commented, “I love your IG page! Also, if you happen to find a new workout or healthy food ideas, please post them for us!”

According to Forbes, the model wants to be more than just an Instagram model.

“I want girls to know that I’m for them. I want to show them my personality and show them that I’m not just a dumb bimbo. Because that’s what you think. You see a girl on Instagram, showing her body, and it’s just substance less.”

She added that she’s against changing her body with surgery and ultimately wants to serve as inspiration to other women while growing her business.