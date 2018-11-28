Samantha Hoopes Dons Sexy Red Lingerie, Sultrily Sings And Winks While Embracing Italy

Samantha Hoopes is taking a quick break from her Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model duties to join her fiance Salvatore Palella for some business engagements he has happening in Europe. Hoopes is sharing lots of fun updates to her Instagram page as she embraces the trip, and she recently posted a sexy snap to her Stories that fans won’t want to miss.

As the Inquisitr previously revealed, Samantha Hoopes and Salvatore Palella are currently in Milan, Italy. While her fiance is doing presentations and workshops, the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model is working out, taking care of herself, and having a bit of fun.

In Hoopes’ latest Instagram post, she is in the hotel gym ready to break a sweat. Samantha is wearing black leggings and a black sports bra and her amazing abs are on full display. The model has her hair pulled up into a messy bun on the top of her head and she’s without makeup, but she still looks gorgeous and incredibly fit.

In the post, Samantha wrote about how people should only compete against themselves. In addition, she noted that she thinks it’s important to set daily goals.

Hoopes’ followers were quick to comment on this post, with many noting how she seems like the complete package and looked stunning. The Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model just changed her hair color to a darker shade than her usual blonde look and people seem to be loving it.

In her Instagram Stories, Samantha showed off her breakfast and talked about forming routines, as one’s body craves them. Her next quick clip showed her wearing a lacy red bra and she was doing a bit of singing and dancing to the song “I Say a Little Prayer.”

It was a short but sexy video clip, as Hoopes gave a little wink to the camera and looked gorgeous as her dark hair cascaded over her shoulders and the lacy red bra showed off her cleavage. Other clips showed that Samantha was spending time with a friend, enjoying a glass of wine, and she’s got her beloved pup Mila in Italy with her, too.

Whether Samantha Hoopes is trying to be sexy or just playing it cool, her fans love her look and can never get enough. The Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model is seemingly having a blast with her life these days. Her career is skyrocketing and she got engaged to Palella last summer, and those who follow her on Instagram love to see how happy she is right now.