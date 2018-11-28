‘Teen Mom OG’ Update: Are Cheyenne Floyd And Cory Wharton Back Together? They’re Caught Kissing!

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton were caught kissing on Instagram.

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton were never involved in a serious, committed relationship despite having a child together, but are they ready to give a romance a chance?

According to a November 27 report from OK! Magazine, the Teen Mom OG stars, who joined the MTV reality series earlier this year after previously starring on Are You The One? and The Challenge, were recently caught kissing one another on Instagram.

After filming the Teen Mom OG Season 8 reunion in New York City earlier this month, Floyd and Wharton prompted romance rumors after being seen flirting with one another during a live session with fans on Instagram.

As OK! Magazine revealed, Floyd and Wharton spent Thanksgiving as a family with their daughter Ryder and left their followers freaking out after they shockingly shared a kiss for the camera.

Floyd even gushed over her love for Wharton and Ryder with a post that read, “Thankful for these two.”

Floyd and Wharton enjoyed a brief fling with one another years ago that resulted in a pregnancy but for months, Wharton was kept in the dark about his daughter. As fans learned during the eighth season of Teen Mom OG, Floyd chose to keep her pregnancy a secret until she was able to come to terms with Wharton being the child’s father. Since then, she and her fellow reality star have been co-parenting Ryder as they’ve attempted to find love with other people.

While Cheyenne Floyd was seen dating boyfriend Zach during Teen Mom OG Season 8, they experienced hardships on the show and it is unclear if they are dating at this time.

Last month, Cory Wharton addressed Floyd’s relationship with Zach during an appearance on Us Weekly’s podcast series, Watch With Us.

“It’s never a jealousy thing at all with Cheyenne. It’s all about Ryder,” he said.

Wharton then spoke of having a potential future with his child’s mother and how he would go about doing so if he felt it was the right thing.

“You know, if I had crazy love for Cheyenne, I’m sure I could confess my love, and be like, ‘I want to be with you, and make this work.’ I’m sure she would think about it, and we would make a decision from there,” he said.

To see more of Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton, as well as their co-stars, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.