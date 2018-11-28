Khloe Kardashian Wants To Look For The ‘Gold’ In People As She Moves On From Tristan Thompson Scandal

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram Tuesday to spread some positive vibes to her 82.9 million followers. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians starlet shared a quote to her Instagram Story, one that reminded her fans to keep looking for the good in people, as she tries to keep harmony in her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

“Anyone can find the dirt in someone. Be the one who finds the gold,” Kardashian boasted in her story. She then shared a picture of a lavish, cotton-candy colored sunset to her Instagram, captioning the snap with another heartfelt quote that kept in line with the positive message she wished to spread to her fans.

“Start each day with a grateful heart. Thank you Lord for blessing me far more than I deserve,” she captioned the pic.

Fans were quick to follow Kardashian’s lead, sharing their own positive messages in the comments section of her post.

“Beautiful post. I often feel gratitude for the things I have, but don’t often think to share,” one fan contributed.

“Amen! Thanks for keeping us in check! Grateful to be grateful,” another added.

Kardashian and Thompson recently spent Thanksgiving in Cleveland together, along with their seven-month-old daughter, True. The couple has been shrouded in rumors of a split since footage of Thompson allegedly cheating on Kardashian surfaced just days before the arrival of their daughter. Thompson was in the delivery room when Kardashian gave birth. They have been dating since 2016.

Despite the rumors swirling around the couple, they remain united when it comes to their daughter.

“It’s so much harder to deal with it when it’s so public. Everyone is giving you their opinions and their input and their unsolicited advice. Even the nurses and the doctors — everyone kind of like, looking sideways at the whole situation. That’s hard, and it’s humiliating,” Kardashian said in a recently aired episode of KUWTK.

The Revenge Body creator wants the support of her family during this difficult time. A source close to the Kardashian family recently revealed to People that Khloe needs the family to respect the decisions that she makes in regards to her family.

“They are playing nice and being supportive of Khloé. It doesn’t mean that they think Tristan is a great guy,” the source told People.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, despite having spent Thanksgiving with Thompson, Kardashian wants to spend Christmas in Los Angeles with her extended family — including her sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins.