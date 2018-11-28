O.J. Simpson Didn’t Act Alone In Nicole Brown Murder Says Ex-Manager, Per ‘Page Six’

The former manager of O.J. Simpson, Norman Pardo, claims that the former NFL great did not act alone in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Page Six reported that Pardo worked with O.J. for nearly 20 years after his acquittal in the infamous murders that divided the nation as to Simpson’s guilt or innocence.

Pardo has allegedly been developing a film that will delve into this information for four years with co-executive producer Dylan Howard reported Page Six.

The entertainment news source reported that the series will be pitched next week to streaming services, cable and premium networks to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

“For the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder ever conducted will be shared with America,” said Pardo, reported Page Six.

Pardo claims to have more than 70 hours of video of Simpson that nobody has seen, although he did not elaborate further as to what that video contains to Page Six.

“We have assembled a team of internationally renowned criminal investigators, experts, and lawyers,” he revealed to Page Six. “And they believe they can not only prove Simpson was involved in their deaths — but for the first time reveal he had at least one accomplice.”

Simpson was acquited in the murders of Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, which took place on the morning of June 13, 1994, when the twosome was found stabbed to death outside Brown’s condominium in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Simpson was initially a person of interest in their murders, but instead of turning himself in, the former football great became the object of a low-speed pursuit in a white 1993 Ford Bronco owned and driven by Al Cowlings. The “Bronco chase” watched by an estimated audience of 95 million people.

Simpson was later arrested and tried for the murder of Brown and Goldman. The trial was among the most widely publicized events in American history. Deputy District Attorneys Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden believed they had a strong case against Simpson. Simpson’s attorney Johnny Cochran was able to convince the jurors that there reasonable doubt in the DNA evidence submitted for consideration by the state.

Simpson was later convicted for and sent to prison for kidnapping and armed robbery, as reported by Sports Illustrated. He attacked two men in a Las Vegas hotel room to retrieve sports memorabilia that he claims was stolen from his home in 1995.

Simpson served nine years of his 33-year sentence and was released in October of 2017.