Elton John Apologizes After Canceling Sold Out Concert

Elton John has issued an apology for cancelling his Orlando concert 30 minutes after it was scheduled to begin on Tuesday night. The cancellation was reportedly due to an ear infection, according to Entertainment Tonight.

On Wednesday morning, John released a statement on social media expressing his regret over disappointing fans by cancelling his show at the Amway Center on such short notice.

“We are sincerely sorry to everyone due to attend the shows in Orlando last night and Tampa tonight. Elton has been on a course of antibiotics to combat an ear infection and it was expected that these would clear the infection in time to play the Orlando show,” the Twitter statement read.

The statement went on to say that John had arrived at the venue, but after being examined by doctors before going on stage, the singer was advised to cancel the performance. Because of John’s impaired hearing and pain caused by the infection, he would not have been able to “deliver the performance his fans deserve.”

His scheduled show at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday, November 28 was also postponed. Both concerts will be rescheduled for a later date.

While some fans were understanding of John’s illness, others were outraged that they waited for 30 minutes in the Orlando venue only to learn that the concert would not go on. Some marveled at how much money they spent for hotels, transportation, tickets, and food.

We're sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight. The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold onto your tickets. pic.twitter.com/fZRVH1tVyu — Amway Center (@AmwayCenter) November 28, 2018

“I can’t believe you canceled an 8pm concert at 8.25pm. No-one could have called that earlier?… My 8-year-old mega-fan is devastated,” one Twitter user shared, adding a photo of her son crying.

Rumors circulated that the Orlando concert had been postponed due to bomb threats at the arena, but the City of Orlando’s Marketing Manager Tanya Bowley confirmed that these rumors were false, according to USA Today.

“Any speculation or claims of a bomb threat are false and completely unfounded. Tonight’s cancellation was indeed due to Elton John’s ear infection as previously shared from the outset,” Bowley said.

The performances were a part of the 71-year-old’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road three-year-long tour, which is set to be the final tour of John’s musical career, People reported. The tour began in September of this year in the U.S. and will continue across five continents, with more than 300 shows scheduled, before concluding in 2021. All of the legendary singer’s upcoming shows in the the U.S. are already sold out. The next available show is scheduled for May in Vienna, Austria, according to John’s website.