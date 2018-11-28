Casey Kasem’s Widow Alleges Late DJ’s Children Plotted His Death, Per ‘Radar’

Jean Kasem, the widow of legendary disc jockey Casey Kasem revealed in a new podcast interview with Dylan Howard that she believes the late “American Top 40” host’s children plotted his death.

Four years after his untimely passing, Jean Kasem and the DJ’s three children Kerri, Michael and Julie continue to battle one another in court, suing each other for wrongful death with accusations that the other hastened Kasem’s demise.

Kasem had his three children with first wife, Linda Meyers Kasem.

Radar Online reported on and posted an interview that Jean Kasem gave with investigative journalist Dylan Howard’s podcast, All Rise where she accused his children of forcing him to sign a power of attorney to make them his sole agents.

“I believe they did it to kill him at an opportune time for money,” Jean Kasem alleged, also noting that she and Kasem, who were married for 34 years, built his fortune together.

Casey Kasem died in June 2014. The longtime “American Top 40” host had a form of dementia and severe bedsores when he died.

“It was pre-planned,” Jean Kasem alleged to Howard. “It’s very clear and it’s very convincing that they wanted to seek physical control of Casey, human traffic him and trap him in a hospital, chemically restrain him and kill him.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Kasem also alleges she has “email evidence” and “text messages” to prove the alleged co-conspirators are guilty of the plot she noted in the interview.

CBS News also ran a report about the family drama on November 24.

In 2007, at the age of 75, Casey Kasem was diagnosed with a Parkinson’s-like disease called, Lewy body dementia. Shortly after his diagnosis, Jean Kasem alleges that Casey Kasem’s three lured their “disoriented” father from his home to a UPS Store on Hollywood Boulevard to sign a document, per the CBS report.

“He was taken to a UPS store and he was asked to sign his life away … while he was on medications. …He had sutures in his head. He did not have his glasses on … and he was out of it,” claimed Jean Kasem.

CBS News reported that video shot by Kerri Kasem shows Casey filling out a document that would give his children, not Jean, the authority to be in charge of his future health care. His children claim that their father knew what he was doing and did not sign the paperwork in a more controlled setting because he was “afraid his wife would find out.”

Jean Kasem would later sign her husband out of a rehabilitation center, keeping him on the move in what the children allege, was unhealthy for the frail radio host. They also allege she would not allow them to see their father.

The Kasem family’s wrongful death suit against Jean is scheduled for court next spring, reported CBS News. Jean has filed a counter wrongful death suit.

The outcome of the case could decide who inherits Casey Kasem’s fortune.