Prince William, Kate Middleton Mourn Leicester City FC’s Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha After Helicopter Crash Death

The chairman of Leicester City Football Club was killed in a helicopter crash in October.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid their respects to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman of Leicester’s football club, on Wednesday, November 28, People is reporting. Srivaddhanaprabha was killed in a helicopter crash with four others in October. Both William and Middleton knew the man personally and traveled to Leicester to join the city in mourning. According to an official statement from the couple’s office, the two “wanted to visit the city to recognize the warmth and compassion that the people of Leicester and fans of Leicester City Football Club have shown in reaction to the accident.”

The royals were welcomed by Srivaddhanaprabha’s family members, including his wife, Aimon, his daughter, Aroonroong, a.k.a. “Roong,” and his son Aiyawatt, a.k.a “Top.” Aiyawatt also serves as Vice Chairman of Leicester City Football Club. Middleton and William appeared somber and dressed for the occasion, with Middleton donning a thick grey coat by Catherine Walker & Co and wearing her hair pulled back in a conservative ponytail.

The couple was pictured adding a bouquet of flowers to an already overflowing memorial set up to honor Srivaddhanaprabha. The flowers were white and wrapped in blue to observe the team’s official colors, accompanied by a wreath card that read “To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be sorely missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester.” It was signed “William” and “Catherine.”

The pair joined other mourners in bowing their heads in a moment of silence to honor those lost in the crash. They also greeted Leicester football players Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan, Kasper Schmeichal, Andy King, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, and team manager Claude Puel. William was seen placing a hand on Aiyawatt’s shoulder and telling the players that they were “in good hands.”

William is a huge football fan and president of the Football Association in England. He and his wife had previously met with football players, volunteers, and supporters directly following the accident to help move the various gifts that were left in front of the club’s King Power Stadium.

Srivaddhanaprabham, originally a businessman from Thailand, was also associated with many different charities. He even once donated a whopping $1.25 million to fund medical research and training. The royal couple was scheduled to visit the University of Leicester to learn more about the contributions Srivaddhanaprabham made to educational programs, as well as spend time with the university’s centenary scholars. William and Middleton appear to be paying their respects to Srivaddhanaprabham in various ways.