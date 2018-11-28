‘The Bachelor’ Star Corinne Olympios Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors

The controversial ABC reality star posts a video to prove she didn't go under the knife.

Corinne Olympios says she hasn’t altered her appearance with cosmetic surgery, and she has the video to prove it. The controversial Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star, who first appeared on Nick Viall’s season of the ABC dating show, took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight about rampant plastic surgery rumors as fans pick apart her photos on social media.

After Olympios posted a Thanksgiving selfie in which she joked that sweatpants are all that fit her right now, the ABC reality star was slammed with comments about her appearance, according to E! News. But the comments were directed at her face, not her body.

Many fans accused Corinne Olympios of using too much Botox, while others chastised the reality star for her alleged cosmetic surgery, saying she already looked “perfect” before. In some of the most brutal comments, a few fans questioned what Olympios has “done” to her face.

In response, a makeup-free Corinne Olympios posted two videos to her Instagram, formally addressing her more than 750,000 followers as “ladies and gentleman.” The bare-faced Bachelor Nation beauty, who peddles lip kits and plumpers via her Platinum Beauty Shop line, went on to insist that viewers were seeing the real her in the videos.

“I just thought I’d come in here and say hi because all of y’all are freaking out about my pictures saying that I got plastic surgery and did stuff to my face. No, it’s still me. Here I am—no makeup. It is so sad that I felt the need that I had to come on here just after a shower—no makeup, no filter—and show you guys my face, because a lot of you seem to think I do plastic surgery on my face and you’re all sh**ting on me. So, here I am.”

You can see the photo of Corinne Olympios that prompted the plastic surgery speculation below.

This is not the first time Corinne Olympios has been accused of having plastic surgery. Last year, Life & Style reported that, after Olympios appeared on Bachelor in Paradise for an interview with Chris Harrison, many fans accused her of getting lip injections. And during Viall’s season of The Bachelor, Olympios also posted to social media to declare she had not gone under the knife.

“Not injections. Ppl, get over it,” Olympios tweeted.

In addition, Corinne Olympios’ ex-boyfriend Keith Berman defended her against breast augmentation rumors, confirming that her “boobs are real” and not implants.

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January.