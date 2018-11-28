‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans Sound Off On November Sweeps Storylines

This is the last week of November, and The Young and the Restless wraps up another November sweeps month. Typically soap operas bring their A-games during this month of ratings from Neilson, which happens each November, February, May, and July. Fans have grown to expect the wildest storylines as the sudsers entice viewers to watch daily.

This year, Y&R fans are less than thrilled with the storylines so far during this big TV month. With just three days left in the month, some watchers feel let down.

So far this month, a big reveal was that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) turned out to be the person blackmailing the Fab Four — Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Fans predicted that Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) girlfriend was the one extorting money out of the women, and they were right, which didn’t lead to a big payoff for most.

A fan named Lisa Ruiz wrote, “having Tessa be the blackmailer was so predictable. So blah.”

This month, Devon (Bryton James) spiraled downward and even avoided his family at Thanksgiving. His sister Ana (Loren Lott) returns to Genoa City today, according to Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers, and while people feel there’s some potential there, very little of the storyline will happen during this sweeps month.

Another missing piece of the puzzle is Genoa City’s business mogul and resident bad guy Victor (Eric Braeden). However, Braeden took a well-deserved vacation earlier this fall, and he hasn’t been in the storyline much this month leading one fan to wonder, “Where is Victor? Hurry back.” Another viewer echoed, “Need Victor to come and shake up things!” Without The Mustache, things just aren’t as thrilling. He did jump into the action a bit this week with an unexpected job offer in Mumbai via Nikki to Summer (Hunter King).

One storyline fans felt might wrap up this month is the J.T. murder and coverup. So far, while the storyline revealed Tessa as the blackmailer, GC police detective Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) hasn’t managed to break the case open just yet despite a series of questions that ended up disrupting the Newman Thanksgiving. Perhaps something huge will happen before month’s end.

Finally, after October’s bombshell wedding that didn’t happen between Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), he and his ex-wife Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) joined together to become GC’s next big power couple. With Phyllis the new head of Jabot and Nick leading Dark Horse, they certainly have the powerful part of their relationship down. However, their short reunion is already showing some cracks, too, because they’re both still getting over their relationships with Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sharon.

To sum up the overall feeling of this latest round of sweeps for the top-rated CBS Daytime show, “Rather dull to me….nothing earth shattering for sure,” wrote Karyl Stephens.