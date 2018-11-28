Jesse Ventura Says Donald Trump ‘Will Not Have A Chance’ Against Him If He Runs For President In 2020

Wrestling legend and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura said in a recent interview that he is considering running for U.S. president in the 2020 elections, and confident that he could beat President Donald Trump if he chooses to push forward with his plans.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ventura said that the Green Party has “shown some interest” in making him their presidential candidate in the 2020 elections. While Ventura added that he has yet to make a final decision as it’s still “a long time off” before the next elections, he suggested Trump “will not have a chance” if he runs for reelection against his fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

“For one, Trump knows wrestling,” said Ventura.

“He participated in two WrestleManias. He knows he can never out-talk a wrestler, and he knows I’m the greatest talker wrestling’s ever had. So if I go for it, he’s history, and he knows it!”

In addition to hyping up a potential run for president, Ventura also touched on the rumors WWE will be holding WrestleMania 36 in Minneapolis in 2020 and told TMZ Sports that he would like for the company to extend him an invitation to participate in the upcoming event.

As noted by Bleacher Report, the 67-year-old Ventura served as governor of Minnesota from 1999 through 2003, not long after he had wrapped up his career as a professional wrestler and commentator, where he mostly performed for both WWE and its now-defunct rival, World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, nine years before Donald Trump joined its Celebrity Wing in 2013 for his contributions to multiple WrestleManias, namely WrestleMania 4, 5, and 23.

Jesse Ventura Considering Running For President, 'Trump will not Have a Chance!' https://t.co/Y34jjB4xkL — TMZ (@TMZ) November 28, 2018

While Ventura has not served in politics since his gubernatorial term ended in 2003, he had previously hinted at possibly seeking the Libertarian Party’s endorsement ahead of the 2016 elections. According to the Hill, Ventura ultimately decided against running for president in May 2016, issuing a statement on his website that said he doesn’t “want to do the job” just yet if given the chance.

“If you don’t want to do the job, you have no business running for president. That’s how I feel,” Ventura wrote.

Jesse Ventura is not the only figure from the world of professional wrestling whose name has been connected to a possible 2020 U.S. presidential run. Numerous rumors had previously swirled around Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his potential plans to run for president in the next elections, though the wrestler-turned-Hollywood megastar recently doused cold water on those rumors, as reported by Vanity Fair. Speaking at the premiere of his film, Skyscraper, Johnson admitted in July that he had given the idea some serious consideration, but said that his busy schedule would make it impossible for him to learn the skills required for the presidency.