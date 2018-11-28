Channing Tatum & Jessie J Pack On The PDA While Slow Dancing In Intimate Video

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are not trying to hide their relationship. The couple have been spotted supporting one another and speaking highly of each other via social media. Now, they’ve officially shown of some steamy PDA.

According to a Nov. 27 report by Hollywood Life, Channing Tatum and Jessie J were seen engaging in a sexy slow dance with one another recently, and one fan got the intimate encounter on video.

The pair held on to each other for a sexy slow dance while attending the London press party for Magic Mile Live, which opened on Nov. 10. The pair have been romantically linked since early October, but haven’t given fans any juicy photos or videos until now.

Earlier this month, Channing opened up about his new girlfriend after attending one of her concerts, and took to social media to gush over the singer. “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he told fans in the sweet post.

As many fans know, Tatum and his longtime love, Jenna Dewan, announced their split earlier this year and fans were devastated by their divorce announcement. However, things seem to be good between the couple as they continue to co-parent their daughter, Everly.

The duo were even seen trick-or-treating with the little girl on Halloween, as Channing dressed as Genie from Aladdin and Jenna went as Cleopatra.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are on good terms, and the actress is seemingly fine with her ex dating Jessie J, the pair may be disagreeing on the terms of their divorce.

Us Weekly recently revealed that Dewan filed to receive alimony from Tatum, and is also seeking joint-custody of their daughter. The actress is said to be willingly to head to mediation to hash out all of the details of their divorce, but Channing allegedly filed to have her alimony claims waived.

Dewan is said to be worth about $20 million on her own, while Tatum’s net worth is estimated at about $50 million from films such as Magic Mike, Dear John, 21 Jump Street, and more.

In addition, Jenna has also moved on from her split with Channing, and is now dating Broadway star, Steve Kazee. The pair have been spotted together multiple times, and like Channing and Jesse, have also been seen packing on the PDA.

Fans can follow Channing Tatum and Jessie J on social media in hopes of getting more details about their relationship.