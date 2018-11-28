Kate Beckinsale Reportedly Tried The $650 ‘Penis Facial,’ Called It ‘Amazing’

Sandra Bullock & Cate Blanchett also swear by the foreskin.

There are always new and different skin care techniques in fashion, but the current facial that has all the celebs swooning has been dubbed the “penis facial,” and it’s being lauded by Kate Beckinsale, Sandra Bullock, and Cate Blanchett as the best anti-aging treatment ever.

The New York Post says that the official name for the so-called “penis facial” is the EGF facial which includes a serum made from Korean baby foreskins. And this is not your average spa treatment as it is priced at $650.

“Designed by aesthetician-to-the-stars Georgia Louise, the $650 experience involves a peel and micro needling, followed by a proprietary penis-infused serum.”

Beckinsale raved on Instagram that the treatment was amazing.

“After a long flight I do like to lie down and be covered in a mask of liquefied cloned foreskins — frankly who doesn’t?”

But the 45-year-old actor soon deleted her post after fans responded with negative feedback about the length that someone would go to for beauty.

“How vain do you have to be to do this kind of s – – t?”

Others shared that the ingredients in the serum made them squeamish.

“Kate is, has always been, and probably always will be gorgeous. However, the thought of kissing anyone’s face that has the foreskins of babies rubbed all over it is unpalatable.”

Imagine baby girls having their labia cut off & male celebrities joking about resulting labia-derived baldness serums. Utterly immoral and disgusting. “Kate Beckinsale reveals the VERY odd beauty treatment involving foreskins” | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/Fp8HTBrRcf — Brian D. Earp (@briandavidearp) November 26, 2018

But Beckinsale isn’t the only A-lister who is jumping aboard the “penis facial” train. Cate Blanchett says that she was introduced to the EGF facial by buddy Sandra Bullock, who is such a big fan that she gushed about the treatment to Ellen DeGeneres live on her show.

“When you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist and say, ‘Give me the penis.'”

Metro says that while some find the ingredients in the facial treatment disgusting, Kate Beckinsale says she is glad she took the leap of faith and thanked the facialist.

“Thank you @georgialouisesk for an amazing facial. I especially liked you reassuring me it would be ‘light on penis’ as it was my first time x.”

But what exactly does that process entail? Bullock explained it to DeGeneres in detail.

“It’s this way in which one forces through micro needling… it pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and it boosts it. You look like a burns victim for about a day.”

But Ellen pushed for a description of the ingredients in the serum, and Bullock answered with tact.

“Well, you push in whatever the facialist would like to insert into your pores. It is an extraction from a piece of skin that came from a young person far far away…”