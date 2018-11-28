Jenna Dewan Shows Off Daughter Everly’s Cute Letter To Santa

Christmas is less than four weeks away, and kids everywhere are writing letters to Santa Claus to tell him what they want to receive under the tree on December 25. One child who has their list all ready is Everly Tatum, the daughter of actors Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum.

The 5-year-old girl’s mom uploaded a picture of her only child’s lengthy wish list to Instagram on Tuesday, November 27, and captioned the post, “Got that Santa?” She added the emojis of Kris Kringle and a female fairy for extra emphasis.

An adult, most likely Dewan, actually wrote the items down for Everly, as the handwriting is very neat and mature — and clearly not the work of a kindergarten student.

The note, which is on pretty pink paper, contains 13 bulleted items — and it is very clear that Everly is totally a girly-girl.

For a couple of the items, she states exactly what she wants, including brand names. She would love a Butterfly Princess Barbie, both a stuffed dog and a stuffed unicorn Wish Me doll “from the commercial,” and two toys from the Barbie Dreamtopia line — the stuffed winged unicorn and the “rainbow queen dress-up dress.”

For the other items, Everly leaves it up to Santa’s imagination. She wants gems, which she likes to call “magicona gems,” a “flying fairy,” a “princess vacuum,” “cozy wings,” “rainbow wings — big ones,” a “fairy playhouse for the fairy garden,” and a “fairy wand that talks to you.”

The sassy little girl also wants to receive a couple of surprises on Christmas day, but she wants them to be in the form of a board game and “fairy, unicorn, mermaid, [and] princess things.”

Hopefully, Everly has been more nice than naughty this past year — so that Santa will bring her everything her heart desires.

After all, it has probably been a hard year for the little girl. Her parents revealed on April 2 that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” Dewan and Tatum said in a joint statement posted on Instagram.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Six months later, Dewan officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles.

Now, both Dewan and Tatum have new loves in their lives — the 37-year-old actress, who currently has a recurring role on Fox’s The Resident, is seeing Broadway actor Steve Kazee. The 38-year-old Magic Mike star is dating British singer Jessie J.