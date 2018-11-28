John Krasinski Was Brought To Tears Watching Emily Blunt In ‘Mary Poppins’

John Krasinski was overcome with emotion watching Emily Blunt’s new film, E! News is reporting. Krasinski has a history of gushing about his wife and has frequently said he’s a genuine fan of Blunt’s work. During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the actor revealed that Blunt’s latest project, Mary Poppins Returns, actually made him cry.

“We just screened it for my family over the holidays,” Krasinski said. “I tried to prepare [my daughters] for how emotional it is. The first time I ever saw it, they gave you a tissue box in the screening room. I was like, ‘Oh that’s very nice. I don’t have a cold.’ And they started screening the movie and 25 minutes into it, I stood up and went to the back of the room. And Emily said, ‘Do you not like it? I’ve never seen this happen.'”

Krasinski went on to describe the movie, which premieres in theaters on December 19, as “one of the most beautiful films” and “pure joy.”

“I was pushing through all the bagels and muffins that were in the back looking for napkins,” he admitted. “I was like, ‘I need anything to stop this crying!’ I was crying so much! I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes. I had to go to the napkins, and then when I ran out of the napkins, it was all sweater. Just a lot of [wiping my eyes and saying], ‘Oh, it’s so beautiful!'”

This is not the first time Blunt’s talents made the actor shed tears. In 2014, Blunt shared in an interview that her film Into The Woods also made her husband cry. As reported in Insider, he is such a fan of her work that he decided to have her star in a movie he wrote and directed called The Quiet Place, which debuted this April. Krasinski also starred in the film and the two portrayed a married couple that has to fight for their family. The passion they share in the movie is similar to real life, as the two have been together since 2008 and got married in 2010. They had their first child, Hazel, in 2014 before welcoming their second child, Violet, in 2016.

As for Blunt’s newest movie, the actress plays the iconic Mary Poppins, who returns to the Banks family years later when they are in need of help. According to the Daily Mail, rounding out the cast is Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Dick Van Dyke, and Angela Lansbury. Krasinkski said that the film is “what everybody needs for the holidays.”