‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Accused Of Ruining Her Own Swimwear Line By Former Business Partner

Dorit Kemsley is currently in a legal battle with her former business partner, Ryan Horne.

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member accused Horne of costing her hundreds of thousands of dollars after allegedly failing to provide her with the promised goods for her swimwear line, Beverly Beach by Dorit, in a timely manner, he’s claiming he did only as he was told.

On November 27, The Blast shared an update on the case with readers.

In the report, it was noted that Horne is alleging that any action he took in regard to Beverly Beach by Dorit was approved by Kemsley. He also insists he never breached any deal they made with one another and claims his end of their business relationship was completely fulfilled.

As for any ill happens to the company, Horne said it was Kemsley who is responsible and wants her lawsuit against him dismissed as his own lawsuit against her continues.

In his lawsuit against Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, Horne said he and the reality stars made a deal with one another in 2017 in which he would assist them as they launched Kemsley’s line of swimsuits.

As a result of the agreement, Horne fronted the Kemsley’s company with $130,000 in merchandise and $75,000 for additional expenses. However, after the launch of the swimwear line, Kemsley reportedly received a large profit but failed to award Horne with any of it and never paid him back for the money he fronted her and Paul.

Horne is now demanding the entire $205,000 be returned to him.

After Horne’s lawsuit was filed, Kemsley fought back with a case of her own, claiming Horne was never promised any ownership in her company and listing him as “merely a vendor” for her brand. She then accused him of costing her hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost sales due to his allegedly late delivery on the needed products.

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 filming in the Bahamas months ago, Dorit Kemsley was confronted by a woman who claimed she was a “cheap b***h” for refusing to pay Ryan Horne the alleged money she owes him.

“You’re Dorit, yeah? Why don’t you pay back Ryan the money that you owe him you cheap b***h?” the lady fired at Kemsley. “Why don’t you do that? You have money to come to Nassau, no? Why don’t you pay back the hundreds of thousands of dollars that you owe? All that money that you owe! How much is it… $300,000 that you owe? Why don’t you give me the money back?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to air on Bravo TV early next year.