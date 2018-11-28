Gayle King Stuns In A Bathing Suit At 63 While Recreating 22-Year-Old Niece’s Bikini Photos

Gayle showed off her body in a swimsuit while posing like her niece, who's 41 years younger than her.

Oprah’s longtime bestie Gayle King is showing off her amazing body in a bathing suit while recreating her 22-year-old niece’s bikini photos. Daily Mail reports that Gayle recently headed to Instagram to poke a little playful fun at herself as she mirrored the poses first struck by her niece Mackenzie Schwab in several swimwear snaps posted to her own social media account earlier this week.

Gayle posted the multiple bathing suit snaps to her account on November 27 as she joked around while posing like Mackenzie, who’s 41 years younger than her.

One showed the 63-year-old star leaning up against a tree in her one-piece swimsuit after her niece did the same in a skimpy red patterned bikini, before then laying down on a hammock on the beach as she relaxed by the blue ocean.

A third photo posted online this week then showed the popular CBS News anchor revealing some skin in her multi-colored swimsuit while posing on a series of rocks in the blue ocean during a family vacation to Puerto Rico.

Writing in the caption of the bikini and swimwear snaps she shared with her almost half a million followers, Gayle jokingly asked her Instagram fans to decide on who they think posed the best as they both enjoyed some well-deserved vacation time as they soaked up the sun by the coast.

“This GORGEOUS girl is my favorite niece! She picks the pose & I play along,” King wrote in the caption adding that her son and daughter didn’t approve and didn’t want to take part in the mini photoshoot. She also told fans that she wished she’d worn a two-piece bikini for the snaps.

“I say life is short have fun! she’s 22..I’m 63.. so who did it best?” she then continued on the social media site. “Swipe left I can take it…wish I had a two piece suit…”

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Fans were then quick to heap praise on King in the comments section, sharing a number of positive and supportive remarks in response to the star showing off some serious body confidence by posing so confidently in her bathing suit.

“Oh my goodness, I LOVE LOVE LOVE these pics of you….you go girl,” one fan told Gayle in the comments section of the photos after seeing her proudly showing off her body at the beach. “And yes I agree, enjoy, have fun as life is way to short!! Good for you!! Sending hugs!!”

“You both look amazing,” another fan then added. “I never would have guessed 63 you guys are both beautiful in your own way.”

Back in 2016, King revealed how she managed to drop more than 25 pounds by getting more serious about her health and fitness, revealing that her big weight loss goal was to fit into a dress she wore two years ago.

She told E! News that once she got the dress back on that she’d focus more on maintaining her weight than losing more.

“I thought I’d be done by now but there’s a dress I’m trying to get into,” she shared with the outlet of her new body during an interview two years ago. “If I can get into that dress, then I know I can start the maintenance program, which by the way is just as hard.”