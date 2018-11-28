‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Goes Topless In Racy Instagram Video

Robin Holzken leaves little to the imagination in a recent video to the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” Instagram page on Tuesday. In the clip, the swimsuit model initially dons a skimpy pink bikini as she models near and in the ocean before it cuts to shots of her featured topless as she continues to model on a beach.

The video starts out with the Dutch-born model working through a series of sexy poses lying on the sand in the shallow ocean waters rocking a hot pink two-piece bikini. The bikini top she is wearing features two thick straps that tie around the model’s neck. The video then cuts and the brunette bombshell returns donning just a colorful print bikini bottom while placing her arms strategically over her torso to cover herself up.

In both segments of the clip, the 21-year-old stunner has her hair wet, which she allows to fall onto her bare back. In the topless portion, Holzken pairs her bikini bottom with pink hoop earrings and a gold chain around her neck. Throughout the video, the Netherlands native continuously glances at the camera in a seductive way as she works through poses that accentuate her stunning figure.

In the caption of the video, Sports Illustrated suggests that the account’s 1.8 million followers spend the afternoon with the stunning model.

The video was viewed more than 60,000 times and garnered more than 8,200 likes and more than 80 comments since being posted on Tuesday. Instagram users took to the comment section to leave messages in English, French, Spanish and her native Dutch, among other languages.

“Can we spend all afternoons??!! Insane,” one English-speaking comment reads, accompanied by a heart and a fire emoji, while another added, “Beautiful insade & out.”

Despite her young age, Holkzen has modeled for popular brands like Guess, Alexis Mabille, and even Victoria’s Secret, as Celebs Blurb has pointed out. The 21-year-old model, signed to The Society Management New York, was introduced this year in the Rookie Class of the 2018 edition of Sports Illustrated’s “Swimsuit” issue, the report continues.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the model said that she loves modeling and the opportunities that come with traveling and meeting new people.

“I really like to be in front of the camera. I get to be a different person every time, because I’m always given new characters. I love traveling, meeting new people, getting to know new people. That’s my favorite part,” she said.