Blake Shelton Teases His Big Christmas Plans With Gwen Stefani

Blake also couldn't stop gushing over just how 'gorgeous' his girlfriend Gwen is.

Blake Shelton is teasing his Christmas 2018 plans with his girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani. The country star opened up about what he and the mom of three will be up to for the holidays this year, admitting to Entertainment Tonight that they’ll most definitely be spending the festive season together.

Shelton spoke out about his plans alongside Jennifer Hudson on the red carpet at The Voice, telling the outlet that it’ll be Stefani who makes all the big plans and he’ll just follow along.

When asked what they’ll be doing when December 25 rolls around, he replied, “[Gwen] normally just tells me what we’re doing. So, I couldn’t tell you what they are, yeah, [but] just wherever she is, I’ll be there.”

He also gushed over his latest duet with the former No Doubt singer, the Christmas song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which he teased was at least partly inspired by their relationship.

“I would like to think so, come on,” Blake told ET when asked if their love inspired the holiday song’s loving lyrics, admitting, “This is romance around here, of course!”

The country star couldn’t help but gush over how stunning Stefani looked in the newly released music video for the song after Jennifer commented that she looked “gorgeous.”

“How gorgeous does she look all the time? It’s unbelievable,” Shelton then said of the star, who he first went public with when it comes to their romance back in 2015. “Right now, wherever she is, she looks gorgeous, whatever she’s doing.”

The “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer’s latest gushing remarks about his girlfriend come shortly after the couple showed off their love with some serious PDA during a sweet date night at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards earlier this month.

The duo, who have certainly made no secret of their relationship over the past few years, showed off their love for one another at the event earlier this month as the Inquisitr reported that Blake described their fun night out together as being a “hell of a date night.”

Stefani, in particular, regularly lets fans in on her sweet quality time with Shelton, often sharing photos and videos on social media.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr reported back in February, the mom of three boys shared videos that revealed how Blake surprised her for Valentine’s Day.

After receiving a stunning bouquet of flowers from her boyfriend, Gwen described herself as being the “Luckiest girl in the world.”

Gwen also shared a video of her excitement via Instagram Stories, admitting that’s he was “freaking out” after getting the heartfelt gift from The Voice coach delivered to her home in celebration of the lovers holiday.