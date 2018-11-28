Lindsay Lohan Claps Back At Ariana Grande’s ‘Mean Girls’ Homage With This Epic Comment

Lindsay Lohan just clapped back at Ariana Grande’s homage to the film Mean Girls in the most iconic way on her Instagram, letting the “Thank U, Next” singer know that there is only room for one queen of the plastics.

In the film, Lohan played good girl gone fake, Cady Heron.

Just days after Grande alluded her homage to several of the most iconic teen and Rom Com films in history, Lohan let the world know there is only room for one redheaded queen bee in the beehive.

The “Thank U, Next” video clip featured by Grande on social media depicted several actors from the iconic 2004 dark teen comedy, including Jonathan Bennett (who played Aaron Samuels) and Bethany Byrd (whose character bought army pants and flip flops because Cady Heron wore them), but Lohan was not one of them.

Instead, longtime Grande pal Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty) played the iconic Cady Heron, sporting long red hair and a polo shirt. Gilles and Grande were pals from their days on Broadway in the musical 13 and from their Nickelodeon days on the series Victorious.

The Lohan Beach Club star addressed the role’s recasting in Grande’s video on social media.

“Ain’t nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan,” the 32-year-old captioned under a selfie on Instagram, which she indicated was taken “behind the scenes” at an undisclosed shoot.

She then mentioned Gilles and Grande directly, noting, “So flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much! Also, I love #dynasty.”

Lohan has said many times she would love to reprise the role of Heron in a Mean Girls sequel, admitting she has “harassed [the producers] so many times it’s becoming a bit stalker-ish” during a January appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

Grande teased Gillies’ part in the video in a Nov. 24 Instagram post featuring herself, Courtney Chipolone, Alexa Luria, and Gillies as the film’s core group. The main characters were initially portrayed by Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

“Thank U, Next” will feature scenes, costumes, and locations inspired by movies including Bring It On and 13 Going on 30 as well as a cameo by Legally Blonde actress Jennifer Coolidge, as teased by Grande on Instagram.

Grande hinted at the contents of the film on Twitter dropping clues for fans that the video would draw inspiration from four cult classic movies and then having them guess what they were.

A premiere date for the video for Grande’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 has yet to be announced.