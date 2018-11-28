Dwyane Wade Slammed For Kissing Newborn Daughter On The Mouth

Dwyane's being 'Dad shamed' over a picture shared by his wife Gabrielle Union.

Basketball player Dwyane Wade is being called out on social media after wife Gabrielle Union shared an adorable photo of him kissing their newborn baby girl on the mouth. Per Hollywood Life, the athlete was widely “dad shamed” on the social media site by other Instagram users who scolded him for placing a peck on his baby girl’s lips after the actress shared the photo on her account.

The site reported that a number of followers hit back at Dwyane in the comments section of the photo, pointing out that it can be dangerous to kiss babies who are so young directly on the lips because of the germs that can be transmitted that they’re not yet immune to.

One fan told Wade according to the outlet, “Don’t kiss newborns on the mouth! That’s how you spread diseases and their little immune systems can’t fight off that bacteria.”

“Congrats but don’t kiss that baby on the mouth… Newborns can’t deal with sickness because of their immune system,” another commented on the father/daughter snap shared by Gabrielle this week, while a third added, “No kisses on the lips too young. Ask [your] Dr. about Hooping cough (no kisses on the lips).”

The controversy came after Union posted the adorable picture on her Instagram account on November 27, just a few days after the couple announced that they’d welcomed their first child together – a little girl named Kaavia – into the world via a surrogate.

“@dwyanewade & @kaaviajames = My #MCM & My #ShadyBaby,” the Being Mary Jane actress captioned the sweet family photo she shared with her more than 11 million followers on the social media site. “Kaav is like ‘rust ain’t my strong suit..close your eyes if you want to.'”

The snap showed Wade planting a kiss directly on Kaavia’s lips as she kept her eyes wide open to look at her dad while wearing a cute black onesie.

As reported by People earlier this month, Wade and Union announced the birth of their daughter on November 7 via Instagram.

Sharing a number of photos of themselves cuddling the baby girl, Wade wrote in the caption that they were both feeling “sleepless and delirious” following the birth, though he also sweetly referred to their daughter as being their “miracle baby”.

As the Inquisitr shared last year, Union opened up about her very difficult road to becoming a mom in her new book. In the tell-all memoir, she revealed the intense struggle she and her husband went through to become parents to Kaavia.

Speaking in 2017, she revealed that she’d unfortunately suffered through eight or nine miscarriages over the past few years and had even turned to IVF to try and conceive a child which she tried for a number of years.

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

Gabrielle then described a three-year period in her life where she felt as though her body was “a prisoner of trying to get pregnant” in a very candid confession in her book, titled We’re Going to Need More Wine.

“I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle,” Union said.

Kaavia is Gabrielle’s first child, while Dwyane is already dad to three sons, 5-year-old Xavier, 11-year-old Zion, and 16-year-old Zaire from previous relationships.