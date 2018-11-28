Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Strips Down To Lingerie In Raunchy Instagram Snap

She is the fitness babe that everyone loves to follow, and she often shows how hard work can pay off by showcasing her incredible body on social media. And on Tuesday, Romee Strijd delighted fans by taking to her Instagram stories and sharing a boomerang of herself wearing only a two-piece lingerie set, which drew attention to her flat stomach and ample cleavage.

After spending the day shooting with her fellow Victoria’s Secret models in Miami, Florida, the 23-year-old decided to go for a pampering session. Romee stripped down to her underwear as she struck a sexy pose in front of a mirror while getting ready for a massage. The Dutch model is seen playfully moving her head while her long blonde locks are styled into a high ponytail.

“Time for a massage with @laisperez.mit,” she captioned the clip.

Romee spent the day working on a photo shoot for an upcoming Victoria’s Secret campaign alongside fellow Angels Jasmine Tookes and the newly-engaged Josephine Skriver. The three beauties braced the chilly and windy Miami weather and stripped down to their undergarments for the shoot. But while the blonde bombshell was busy working, her boyfriend of nine years, Laurens van Leeuwen, was spotted spending the day at the beach.

The model took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her beau a happy birthday by sharing a sweet picture of the two of them cozying up to each other.

“IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY, well in Holland it is now! Happy birthday my love, soulmate, best friend, partner in crime… I could go on and on and on,” she captioned the romantic snap.

“I remember 9 years ago when we started dating you asked me ‘Are you sure you wanna do this? because if we do, this is forever,’ and I’m still SO extremely grateful to experience life together with you! We laugh, we cry, we travel, you are the best and this is my favorite day, because I LOVE YOU YOU YOU.”

Romee was one of the lucky Angels walking the runway for the much-anticipated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place in New York City this year. The catwalk extravaganza is officially airing on TV on December 2. The Dutch beauty had the honor of being chosen to wear the prestigious Swarovski outfit, which boasted more than 125,000 crystals. The ensemble, called the “Shooting Star,” took a reported 250 hours to complete and weighed a whopping 27 pounds.