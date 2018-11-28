‘B&B’ Spoilers For Thursday, November 29: Liam Tells Shocked Hope That Taylor Shot Bill

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 29 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) leaks a secret that could have devastating ramifications. Still determined to right past wrongs, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) tackles Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) about bullying her daughter. Mama Taylor is back defending her Steffy, and she won’t let anyone stand in her way.

Taylor Delivers A Final Warning To Brooke

After confronting Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Taylor delivers the final warning to Brooke. She has already told Bill and Hope how they ruined her daughter’s life and impressed upon both of them that they stole Steffy and Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington) family.

Now she will face off with Brooke. According to Highlight Hollywood, Taylor will make it clear to Brooke that she knows that she has been bullying Steffy. But Taylor’s beef with Brooke goes far deeper than a stepmother coming down on her stepdaughter too hard.

Taylor will make it clear that even though Brooke managed to reel Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in after years of back-and-forth, there is no way that she will let the same thing happen to her Steffy. She is determined that Steffy will get her ex-husband back.

Brooke has never let Taylor walk over her. Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect to see these two iconic characters at each other’s’ throats again. Everyone knows that she really believes that Hope and Liam belong together forever.

Liam Spencer Tells Hope Logan That Taylor Hayes Shot Bill Spencer

After walking in on Taylor shouting at Hope, Liam was compelled to shut his ex-mother-in-law down. Liam was upset with Taylor as she had no business confronting Hope about a decision that he had made. He made it clear that her behavior was unacceptable.

However, it also reinforced Liam’s beliefs about Taylor. According to Inquisitr, Liam thought that Taylor was too unstable to be around his daughter, Kelly. Steffy vehemently defended her mother, but Liam stated that Taylor could easily become unhinged. He thought that a tense situation with Brooke or Hope could arise, and there’s no telling what Taylor could do.

In the light of Taylor confronting Hope, Liam then tells Hope a shocking secret. He tells his wife that it was Taylor who shot Bill all those months ago. Hope will be stunned that it was the esteemed psychiatrist who pulled the trigger. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that it is a matter of time before she divulges this delicate information.

B&B airs weekdays on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.