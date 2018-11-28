‘Fuller House’ Season 4 Trailer Has Dropped And It’s A Doozy!

The trailer for the latest season of Netflix’ Fuller House has dropped and it’s a doozy, filled with lots of plot teases for what promises to be one of the most entertaining series of episodes to date for the Full House reboot.

The show, which stars Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Juan Pablo di Pace, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion and Scott Weinger is entering season four on the popular streaming service.

Bure featured the new trailer on her Instagram page with the following caption. “It’s here!!!! We’ve got a trailer Fannerinos! Season 4 of @fullerhouse is coming so so soon. Who else can’t wait until December 14th?!”

The trailer begins with Becky (Lori Loughin) and Danny (Bob Saget) in their spots as morning show hosts uttering the iconic words, “And we’re back!”

Steve (Scott Weinger) is seen entering DJ’s life once again in a more permanent fashion, saying to his former teen love “we owe it to ourselves to see how we are as a couple.”

Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca’s love is still strong after all these years.

Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) tells former childhood nemesis Kimmy (Andrea Barber) “I’ve never had my friend carry my baby before,” which makes Kimmy reply “You called me your friend? I should have had your baby in middle school!”

Kimmy is the surrogate to Stephanie and Jimmy’s baby. “She goes against everything you think a pregnant woman is going to be,” Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fernando) told TVLine pf the plot twist. “She’s doing cartwheels around the kitchen and eating the spiciest foods. She basically does everything Kimmy would normally do, only now she’s pregnant.”

The tagline for the season? Family. According to DJ, as she explains it to your son, a family is supposed to be about fun, celebration, and a house full of people who love you.

The show’s fourth season will also feature some jaw-dropping guest stars, including Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story: Apocalypse) as one of Kimmy’s doctors, Maria Canals-Barrera (Cristela) as Fernando’s mother, Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) and Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman) as ex-spouses aboard a senior citizens’ dinner cruise, and Josh Peck (Grandfathered) as a hipster Jesse meets in a daddy-and-me class.

TVLine also reported that the fourth season of the series will be its last, although Netflix has not officially commented on whether or not the show will film season five.

December 14 is when the entire season of episodes can be streamed on Netflix, so get ready for some serious binge-watching.