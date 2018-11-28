Georgia Gibbs Shows Off Her Killer Body In Skimpy White Bikini In No-Makeup Instagram Photo

Georgia Gibbs hasn’t been as active on Instagram lately, but she turned to the popular social media platform on Tuesday to share a powerful photo of herself in a white bikini while wearing no makeup to urge her followers to embrace who they are, flaws and all.

In the snap, the 23-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is rocking a tiny white bikini top that features an interesting cutout design that creates a sort of upside-down cleavage. The bottom part of the two-piece consists of an equally small, high cut bikini that sits high on the model’s hips, helping accentuate her booty and thighs. According to the post’s tag, the swimsuit are by Frankies Bikinis designed by Francesca Aiello. She paired her two-piece with a flowy beach cover, which falls off one shoulder.

The Australian beauty, who is posing on a garden sun larger, is sitting over her bent legs as she supports her upper body on one of her arms while she protects her eyes from the sun with the other hand. The blonde stunner is not wearing any makeup in the photo, which leaves her skin imperfections visible.

As the Daily Mail previously reported, Gibbs has been struggling with an autoimmune disease in recent months that makes her face look it has a rash, which she attributes to stress, anxiety, and fatigue.

The model used the caption to share a reminder that everything in life is temporary, including the good and the bad.

“Hey you. Reminder that whatever is going on today, it’s temporary. If you’re having an amazing day, celebrate your wins and be grateful, if your day kinda sucks, well, it’s a new day tomorrow.. I’m okay with this stage of my life, because that’s what it is, a stage, the good the bad and the different. Life challenges you so you appreciate the blessings that are on their way,” Gibbs wrote, a message she paired with the hashtag “Skinspiration.”

The post, which she shared with her 600,000 followers, garnered nearly 20,000 likes and more than 280 comments from Instagram users thanking her for her honesty and for sharing her journey. In a previous post, Gibbs shared with her fans that she had been diagnosed with a skin condition that has taken a toll on her self-esteem.

“You may have noticed I’ve been a little less active and you may have seen my Instagram story sharing my skin situation… I’ve been diagnosed with an auto immune issue, that from the outside looks like a rash over my face but on the inside makes me feel pretty average!” she wrote in the caption of the photo.