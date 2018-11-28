Jennifer Lopez Rocks Skintight Leggings During Gym Date With Alex Rodriguez

JLo was flaunting her curves while heading to the gym with boyfriend A-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez was looking stunning as she headed to the gym with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in New York City this week. Daily Mail published photos of the loved-up couple getting in a little exercise in the Big Apple on November 27 where Jennifer was showing off all her hard work in the gym in skintight black leggings as they headed to a workout.

The candid paparazzi snaps showed JLo and A-Rod looking cute and casual in their athleisure gear as they prepared to exercise in the East Coast city, where both stars are originally from.

Lopez opted to show off her curves in her gym bottoms which she pared with a black hoodie with fun leather strips across both sleeves. The Second Act actress then added a little more color to her dark look with neon green sneakers.

Jennifer – who the Inquisitr reported recently shared the sweetest photo of her and Alex’s daughter sharing a cuddle – also shielded her eyes from the non-existent New York sun in graduated aviator sunglasses, while she tied her hair back in a ponytail before getting in her workout for the day.

Alex also opted for comfort as he made his way into the gym with his girlfriend of more than a year and a half, rocking striped tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket. He matched Lopez with his own pair of black aviator shades.

Jennifer Lopez sports neon-green sneakers with Alex Rodriguez at gym https://t.co/qnHvmWb2WR via @DailyMailCeleb — juan marquez araya (@culipran1) November 28, 2018

JLo and A-Rod are often spotted at the gym together, and have revealed on multiple occasions in the past that much of their quality time together is actually spent sweating it out together while exercising.

Per Entertainment Tonight last month, Rodriguez recently revealed that hitting the gym is a great way for himself and his girlfriend – who went public with their romance last year – to destress after a busy day.

“Crazy schedules means crazy hours, but we never miss a workout,” he said of himself and Jennifer. “It’s the best way to de-stress.”

Alex also told E! News that the couple workout together “all the time” and even admitted that he considers Jennifer to be the better athlete, despite him being one of the most famous baseball players in the world.

“We work out together all the time. She is a fitness enthusiast and she’s a much better athlete than me,” Rodriguez said of Lopez’s fitness levels, adding that “she’s a former track star from junior high.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

He even joked that JLo goes so hard in the gym that he’s stopped trying to compete with her when it comes to exercising.

“She does all types of workouts which I don’t try to keep up,” Rodriguez said.

The twosome are often photographed heading into the gym together, with the Inquisitr sharing that Lopez was snapped sporting a matching activewear ensemble while heading for a workout with her man last month.