Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Travis Scott Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Stormi Cheering Him On At NYC Show

Travis Scott performed an electric show for a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t just the wave of young rap lovers flocking to the iconic venue who cheered him on. Turns out, his biggest fan was backstage!

The Astroworld rapper took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his and Kylie Jenner’s baby daughter Stormi Webster cheering him on and putting on some crazy dance moves as she watched him on the TV. The nine-month-old was dressed in a white skivvy and a pair of overalls as she jumped up and down while her dad performed on television.

But baby Stormi wasn’t the only one supporting Travis, 26, at his MSG concert — her mother Kylie, 21, dressed to impress to attend the show on Tuesday. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she shared a sexy snap of herself just before the show, in which she’s seen striking a pose and showing off her ample derriere in a pair of tight pants and a crop top that showcased her toned abs.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder put on her signature pout as she looked straight into the camera while sat on a couch and anxiously awaiting for her boyfriend’s concert. She sported straight gray locks and kept her makeup simple, opting for some dark eyeliner and soft pink lip gloss. As for her outfit, the Kylie rocked bright red high-waisted pants that hugged her curvy assets, a white crop t-shirt from Travis’s Astroworld merchandise line, and a pair of cool white sneakers.

While she made her way to Midtown Manhattan, the makeup mogul completed her look with a chic tan fleece jacket, and a small cheetah-print Dior purse. For her choice of outfit, which was the perfect combination of comfortable and stylish, Kylie certainly took into consideration that the evening might turn out slightly sweaty, as her rapper beau is known for putting on one of the most explosive shows in the hip-hop world.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and baby Stormi have been supporting Travis as he tours across the country. Earlier in the day, Kylie took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of her baby girl dozing off in her crib, alongside the caption “she comes everywhere with me… the favorite little road dog.” And it’s no surprise Stormi was so excited to see her dad perform, as Kylie has revealed the two share a strong bond.

“They have this crazy connection and she’s definitely a daddy’s girl. It’s cute to watch. When dad’s around, [it’s like] I’m not even there,” she said.