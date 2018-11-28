‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Rocks A Plunging Red Swimsuit At 62

Ramona's showing off some skin in a skimpy red bathing suit.

Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer is flaunting her amazing body at 62-years-old. Bravo TV reports that the reality star, who’s appeared on all 10 seasons of the Bravo reality show since it first began a decade ago in 2008, proudly showed off her figure in a one-piece bathing suit on her Instagram account this week as she revealed that she was packing for a trip to the sun.

Sharing the snap with her more than half a million followers on the social media site, the Real Housewives star flaunted some pretty serious curves in her plunging red swimsuit as she geared up for her upcoming vacation just over a week after celebrating her latest birthday.

Ramona could be seen posing in the mirror in a floppy sun hat and sparkly earrings as she did a little packing at home and was also getting into vacation mode by pairing her swimsuit look with a pair of nude wedges.

She also wrapped a sheer white sarong around her waist while a number of bags could be seen in the background.

Singer didn’t reveal where she was soon jetting off to from the Big Apple, but did tease her big trip in the caption of the sultry bathing suit snap.

“New suit for upcoming trip,” Ramona captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #warm and #sun.

She also told her fans that she was getting a “head start on packing” as she prepared to wave bye bye to New York.

Ramona later took to Instagram again to show off her vacation wardrobe, this time posting a snap of herself posing in the mirror while fully clothed sporting a white blouse and skin-tight metallic pants which she teamed with a pair of white heeled boots.

Tagging her location as her home of New York, New York, the RHONY star told her followers that she was “planning outfits for my upcoming trip!!”

As for how Singer keeps her body looking so amazing in her 60s, the reality star previously teased some of her health and fitness secrets to Allure.

Speaking to the outlet back in 2015, Ramona revealed that she tries to work out twice a week for an hour with her trainer to keep herself looking and feeling healthy and happy.

Listing her go-to workouts, she said that she hits the gym to work out with both 30 and 15 pound kettlebells and also partakes in activities such as running, tennis, and yoga.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“As I got older, I started getting into free weights,” the Bravo celebrity shared of her exercise routine. “So once I turned 30, I started lifting weights, and I stopped doing as much aerobic exercise. And I felt it was important to hire a trainer; dieting can only do so much.”

“I do like to eat, and sometimes I eat the wrong things,” Singer continued. “Sometimes I work out five times a week, sometimes once, sometimes not at all.”