Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Toned Abs In A Lace Bra In Latest Racy Instagram Snaps

Bella Hadid has arrived in Tokyo, and she is already in full swing. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of photos of herself rocking a lace bra during a sultry photo shoot.

In the snaps, the 22-year-old model is rocking a black and nude bra that appears to have details in lace, which she is wearing under an open blazer. The brunette bombshell paired the bra and blazer with long black shorts that reach right below the model’s knees. On her legs, Hadid has trouser white socks with a black elastic, which were paired with light pink sneakers.

The model is clearly posing on a set, as lights, screens and other equipment can be seen around her in the snaps. Hadid shared two sets of photos showing her in a host of different poses while rocking the same outfit. The model has her hair pulled back in either a tight ponytail or bun, and her makeup focuses on her smokey black eyes while the rest of her face shows neutral colors.

In the caption of one of the sets, she explained that she is wearing Dior while shooting a campaign for the brand’s makeup line in the Japanese capital.

Fans flocked to the comment section to leave fire and heart emoji and to compliment the brunette model on her looks.

“Are you actually kidding me. Are you real. Wow,” one Instagram user wrote in all caps for emphasis, while another added, “How can you be so hot and beautiful and precious.”

Before heading to Tokyo, Hadid was in Malaysia where she attended an event for Tag Heuer in Kuala Lumpur, as Teen Vogue reported. The model, who is an ambassador for the Swiss watch company, sported a skirt-and-top combo, which she paired a cream silk Vivienne Westwood corset with a multicolored sequined skirt from Malay designer Farah Khan, as per the Teen Vogue report.

“Truly overwhelmed with the love from Kuala Lumpur today… I’m so grateful for all of you here who support me. I feel so lucky to meet every one of your beautiful faces, from the very bottom of my heart!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself rocking the outfit.