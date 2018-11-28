Former Disney World Employee Indicted On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Eight Boys

On Monday, 46-year-old Michael Todd Pegram was indicted by a Forsyth County grand jury for abusing eight young boys from Winston-Salem.

Per a report by the Winston-Salem Journal, the charges include 21 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, five counts of first-degree sex offense, one count of attempted first-degree sex offense and one count of statutory sex offense. The offenses occurred between January 1991 and December 2001, with the boys aged between 12- and 16-years-old at the time.

The courts did not specify where the boys met Pegram or where the alleged offenses took place. Further details about the case have not been released by detectives who investigated the case.

At the time of the reported crimes, Pegram was working at the Kernersville Family YMCA in a number of different positions. He started there in March 1988 and remained there until March 2002. According to a statement made by a spokesperson, Carrie Collins, for the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, the company was unaware of his crimes against the teens during the time he was employed by them.

The statement further confirmed that they were unaware of any incidents that had specifically occurred at the YMCA or that had involved any other YMCA employees working for them. Collins added that the YMCA could not comment on the ongoing case but made assurances that they are cooperating fully with police in the investigation.

At the time of his arrest in November 2017, Pegram was working at Walt Disney World in Orlando. He was actually detained by police in front of one of Walt Disney World’s All-Star Resorts. At the time, a spokeswoman for Disney stated that the “cast member has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending the results of the criminal charges.” The spokeswoman refused to give details about Pegram’s position at the company or the length of his employment.

On Tuesday, following the indictment, Walt Disney World released another statement regarding Pegram to confirm that he unequivocally is not employed by the company anymore and is refusing to answer any further questions about Pegram or his employment there. They further declined to share whether or not he had resigned or been fired from his position.

Pegram is currently being held at the Forsyth County Jail, and his bond has been set at $2 million. So far, no trial date has been set for him to face up to the alleged horrific crimes in court.