Kylie Jenner Flaunts Booty On Instagram Ahead Of ‘Hubby’ Travis Scott’s Madison Square Garden Concert

Kylie Jenner is as proud as a girlfriend can get, and she definitely wants the world to know it.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been supporting her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, while he tours the country, and on Tuesday night he had one of the most important shows of the tour at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kylie decided to show her beau some love by posting a sexy snap on Instagram, where she’s seen striking a pose and flaunting her ample derriere in some tight pants and a crop top.

The 21-year-old looked straight into the camera and put on her signature pouty face as she sat on a couch while anxiously awaiting for her boyfriend’s concert. Kylie donned gray locks and simple makeup, consisting of some dark eyeliner and soft pink lip gloss. As for her outfit, the makeup mogul opted for some bright red high-waist pants that hugged her curvy figure, a white crop t-shirt from Travis’s Astroworld merchandise collection, and a pair of cool white sneakers.

As reported by the Daily Mail, while making her way to Midtown Manhattan, Kylie completed her look with a rocker chic tan fleece jacket, and a small leopard-print Dior purse. For her choice of outfit, which was the perfect combination of comfortable and stylish, Kylie certainly took into consideration that the evening might turn out a bit sweaty, as Travis is known for putting on one of the most explosive shows in the hip-hop world.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been supporting her rapper beau on tour alongside their baby daughter, Stormi Webster. Earlier in the day, Kylie took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of her baby girl sleeping, alongside the caption “she comes everywhere with me… the favorite little road dog.”

Last week, the family-of-three took a little break from their traveling across the country so they could celebrate their first Thanksgiving together. Kylie even shared some heartwarming black and white family portraits, in which the three of them are seen intimately posing in matching black outfits.

And while their nine-month-old may look like the spitting image of Kylie, she is actually more obsessed with her dad. According to E! News, Kylie said: “They have this crazy connection and she’s definitely a daddy’s girl. It’s cute to watch. When dad’s around, [it’s like] I’m not even there.”